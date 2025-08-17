Weekly Horoscope Gemini, August 17-23, 2025: Career growth, smart investments and more

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, your commitment will settle troubles Prefer a safe love affair sans ego issues. Your commitment to the work demands more result-oriented performance. You must handle wealth with care this week. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Resolve the relationship issues to spend more time with your lover. All professional targets must be met, and financially, you need to be careful. Health issues will exist this week.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let minor issues impact the flow of love in the relationship. Spare time with your partner and engage in activities that you both love. There can be new twists, including meeting up with the ex-flame or going back to an old relationship. It is crucial not to hurt the lover, and this week is also not suitable to discuss the marriage. Some natives may get hooked up in office romance, which, if not properly handled, may cause serious consequences.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment at work may be questioned by a coworker or a senior, which may mentally upset you in the first part of the week. You may also be a part of office politics, while some professionals will prefer putting down the paper and applying for new jobs. Jewelers, academicians, artisans, IT professionals, and business developers will have a good time, but be careful about the stiff competition around. Students appearing for competitive examinations need to be more focused on their studies.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

There can be issues related to payments, while some females will also be in trouble over online transactions. Seniors may develop issues related to property with siblings or relatives. You may also have a monetary dispute involving a friend or relative. There is a possibility of winning a legal battle over property. Some females will plan a vacation abroad, and it is good to have a proper financial plan. You are good at investing in the stock market and speculative business.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

There can be health issues in the first part of the week. You should be careful about respiratory issues, and children may also develop digestive issues. Those who have lung or liver-related issues may develop complications this week and will require medical attention. Be careful while you drive in the evening hours, as the chances of accidents are also higher.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

