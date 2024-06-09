Weekly Horoscope Gemini, June 9-15, 2024 predicts good news in the family

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are a game changer Weekly Horoscope Gemini, June 9-15, 2024. A happy love relationship along with a successful professional one will keep you content.

A happy love relationship along with a successful professional one will keep you content. Financial prosperity is also backed by good physical health this week.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Stay happy in your love life. Resolve every crisis both in personal and professional life. Financial prosperity exists this week and your health is also in good shape.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Give an ear to the partner and stay away from confrontation and arguments as the week is good to convert a romantic relationship to a married life. Some females will see their parents approving the love affair unconditionally. The chances are high that you will patch up with the old lover this week, resolving all the problems that led to the breakup. Some married females will also get pregnant this week.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Some professionals will be in the good book of the clients and this will also make them in high demand, adding value to the profile. Your sincerity will be appreciated and this may also cause trouble among the co-workers. Bankers, accountants, media persons, and lawyers will have a tight schedule. Students who plan to move abroad for higher studies will receive positive news. Entrepreneurs handling textiles, fashion accessories, food processing, and transport will see good returns.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will impact the day. There will be financial support from the spouse and this will help in handling some crucial issues in the second half of the week. Some females will look to invest in a speculative business which can be a little riskier. Businessmen will receive funds for further business expansion, especially to newer territories. This week is also good to buy a new property.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

You will see changes in your health. There will be relief from ailments and some Gemini seniors will also be discharged from hospitals. Females should be careful while taking part in adventure activities. Make exercise a part of the lifestyle. Those with lung and liver-related issues need to be careful and must consult a doctor whenever needed. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues but things will be settled down in a short time.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)