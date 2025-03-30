Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 30- April 5, 2025 predicts good health and wealth
Gemini Weekly Horoscope from March 30- April 5, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. No major health issues will come up.
Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Spread happiness around
Expect a happy love life and continue giving the best results at work. There will be no major financial issues to upset you. Health is also good this week.
Do not dig into the past in the relationship to enjoy the day. Stay committed to the job to accomplish every assigned task. Both health and wealth will bless you this week.
Gemini Love Horoscope This Week
There can be moments where you may lose your temper in the relationship. However, it is crucial to have control over the anger as this may lead to major issues in the love affair in the coming days. Do not let a third person dictate things in your personal affairs. Married people should stay away from a relationship outside the marriage. You may also patch up with the ex-lover who had broken up on ego issues. Some females will invite the attention at functions and may get proposals.
Gemini Career Horoscope This Week
Do not let pressure impact the professional work. There will be instances where you may need to compromise on quality. However, do not give u and instead strive to give the best results. Your attitude is crucial at team meetings and be cordial with the team at the workplace. Some clients will not be happy with performance and you will need to pull up the socks to accomplish every assigned task. Those who are looking for opportunities abroad will see good options.
Gemini Money Horoscope This Week
You will be good with finance and this will reflect in your life. You may also be required to send an amount for a celebration at home or within the office. Those who want to quit the job and launch a business idea will find the week fruitful. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters while you may also expect good returns from business. Avoid lending a big amount as you may have issues getting it back.
Gemini Health Horoscope This Week
No major health issues will come up. It is good to start the day early with exercise. Maintain a balanced office and personal life to stay mentally healthy. You should also skip both junk food and aerated drinks that will impact your health in the long run. You can pick the first part of the week to quit tobacco and alcohol.
Gemini Sign Attributes
- Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
- Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
- Symbol: Twins
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Arms & Lungs
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Silver
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Emerald
Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
