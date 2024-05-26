Weekly Horoscope Gemini, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts a romantic weekend

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, voyage through a turbulent sea is a child’s play for you Weekly Horoscope Gemini, May 26 to June 1, 2024: Financially, you’ll be fortunate. Your health is also on the positive side.

Have a happy love life. Professionally you are good and make crucial job-related decisions. Handle wealth diligently. No major health issue will hurt you.

You’ll experience a fabulous love life along with a busy but productive office life. Financially, you’ll be fortunate. Your health is also on the positive side.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

For love birds, this is a great time to celebrate the relationship. You may witness some fabulous events taking place that will also make the love affair memorable. You will be fortunate to even consider and fix the marriage. Plan a romantic weekend in a mountain area or spend more time together sharing emotions. Some single Gemini natives will also settle the issues with their ex-lover to return to the old love affair.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Handle professional challenges with confidence. Your dedication, commitment, and hard work will be appreciated and awarded. You may expect a hike in the status of the job. Junior employees need to work hard to be the favorite of the seniors. The chances of winning accolades are high. This is a good time even to launch new business ventures. Though new partnerships will come into existence, you must verify every aspect before signing the deal.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Financial prosperity will be at your side. Ensure you handle wealth diligently and do not overspend on luxury. Some Gemini natives will buy a new house or a vehicle. You may plan a vacation abroad with the family as your financial status permits that. Traders and entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds and expand their businesses to new regions. Despite your passion for stock and trading, it is good to have control over investments including in speculative business.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

You may be good in terms of health. There will be recovery from different illnesses including stomach aches and chest-related infections. Some females will develop gynecological issues. Make exercise a part of the routine and spend time meditating which will also help you overcome mental stress.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)