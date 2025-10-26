Weekly Horoscope Gemini, October 26-November 1, 2025: A romantic aura

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, romance gives you fresh air Look for the best moments to express love to your crush. Be sincere in work, and success will be yours this week. Avoid major investments & health demands care. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Consider resolving the issues in the relationship before things go out of control. Be ready to take up challenges at work. Both wealth and health will require special attention this week.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

The first part of the week may witness turbulence. There will be issues over egos, and even your ex-lover can be a topic for the tremor. Ensure you handle this crisis diplomatically. Prefer spending more time together. However, it is also crucial to consider the emotions of the lover while you discuss things. Single females attending a party or event may expect a proposal. Married natives may also consider expanding the family.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional life will be productive this week. Some lawyers or media persons will handle hot-selling incidents or persons that may add value to the profile. Those who want to quit the job can update their resume on a job portal, as you’ll receive new job calls in a couple of days. Businessmen may face issues in the partnership. Do not get into arguments with seniors, and team leaders must take the entire team members along with them.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Your personal life would need financing this week, and ensure you have enough in the coffers. Some investments may not bring expected results, but you may buy a new property or sell one. You should be careful while making online transactions. There can also be issues related to property within the family. Businessmen will find profit this week, and some new entrepreneurs will start tasting success by the middle of the week.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

You may develop minor breathing issues in the first part of the week. It is good to observe the lifestyle. Avoid lifting heavy objects above the head. You must also be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours. Avoid taking part in adventure sports, including mountain biking and underwater activities. Children will develop rashes on the skin, and females will have complaints related to digestion.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)