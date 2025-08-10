Weekly Horoscope Leo, August 10-16, 2025: Trade expansions is likely in business

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, leap to new heights Be sensitive towards the feelings of the lover. Overcome the professional issues through commitment and discipline. Avoid blind financial investments this week. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot minor love issues before they go out of control. Your commitment and discipline ensure professional success. While financial issues exist, you may also require paying attention to your lifestyle this week.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Spend more time with your lover and ensure you also help your partner in both personal and professional endeavors. You may succeed in getting the approval of the parents in the relationship. Your commitment will work out in marriage discussions, while some single females will invite attention at official events or parties that will also bring proposals. Married females need to be careful while interacting with their ex-lover, as this may invite trouble in their family life.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

There can be issues associated with performance, and you need to be careful about the deadlines. Some interactions with clients may not work as expected. If you have just joined an office, things may seem complicated this week. Do not let seniors complain about you. The second part of the week is a good time to launch a new project or even travel abroad for job reasons. Students will find success in examinations, while some will also get admitted to foreign universities.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

There will be financial issues, but they won’t impact routine life. Ensure you cut down expenditure and avoid major investments in the stock market. However, you are good at investing in mutual funds. Students will need to pay the tuition fees at a foreign university. A few friends or relatives may also ask for financial assistance this week. Businessmen will also find funds for trade expansions.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Exercise regularly as fitness programs will pump your energy to the next level. You may experience soreness in your throat. You should be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours. Avoid adventure sports and also maintain a distance from people with negative thoughts. Those who want to quit both alcohol and tobacco may pick the second part of the week.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)