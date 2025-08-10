Weekly Horoscope Leo, August 10-16, 2025: Trade expansions is likely in business
Leo Weekly Horoscope: Avoid blind financial investments this week.
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, leap to new heights
Be sensitive towards the feelings of the lover. Overcome the professional issues through commitment and discipline. Avoid blind financial investments this week.
Troubleshoot minor love issues before they go out of control. Your commitment and discipline ensure professional success. While financial issues exist, you may also require paying attention to your lifestyle this week.
Leo Love Horoscope This Week
Spend more time with your lover and ensure you also help your partner in both personal and professional endeavors. You may succeed in getting the approval of the parents in the relationship. Your commitment will work out in marriage discussions, while some single females will invite attention at official events or parties that will also bring proposals. Married females need to be careful while interacting with their ex-lover, as this may invite trouble in their family life.
Leo Career Horoscope This Week
There can be issues associated with performance, and you need to be careful about the deadlines. Some interactions with clients may not work as expected. If you have just joined an office, things may seem complicated this week. Do not let seniors complain about you. The second part of the week is a good time to launch a new project or even travel abroad for job reasons. Students will find success in examinations, while some will also get admitted to foreign universities.
Leo Money Horoscope This Week
There will be financial issues, but they won’t impact routine life. Ensure you cut down expenditure and avoid major investments in the stock market. However, you are good at investing in mutual funds. Students will need to pay the tuition fees at a foreign university. A few friends or relatives may also ask for financial assistance this week. Businessmen will also find funds for trade expansions.
Leo Health Horoscope This Week
Exercise regularly as fitness programs will pump your energy to the next level. You may experience soreness in your throat. You should be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours. Avoid adventure sports and also maintain a distance from people with negative thoughts. Those who want to quit both alcohol and tobacco may pick the second part of the week.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
