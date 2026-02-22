Weekly Horoscope Leo, February 22-28, 2026: Small financial wins may be in store this week

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Bright Energy Opens Doors for Bold Choices Leo Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

This week brings clear focus, friendly help, and new chances to show your strengths while learning from small mistakes with calm courage and steady joy.

Confidence grows this week as you try new things and share ideas. Be bold yet polite; others like clear plans. Take small, sensible risks and ask for help when needed. By weekend you will notice progress and enjoy time with friends and work alike too.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

This week love feels warm and direct for you. Small talks and honest smiles open good moments. If single, join a group or class where you can show your true self; people will notice your friendly spark. If partnered, plan a simple outing or shared task to laugh and connect. Say what you feel with kind words and listen to the other person. Gentle honesty builds respect and brings closer bonds by week’s end soon.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Work energy picks up this week. You can finish a task you have delayed by focusing for short times and checking details. Speak clearly in meetings and show your helpful ideas without bragging. A senior or teammate may notice your steady work and offer praise or a new bit of responsibility.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Your finances look steady with small wins this week. Track what you spend for three days to see small leaks and fix them. If you get an offer to save or invest, read the details and ask a trusted person for advice. Avoid quick promises that sound too good to be true.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Energy is high for active steps this week. Balance action with calm rest so you do not burn out. Try a short morning walk or simple breathing before tasks to focus your mind. Keep meals light and regular, eating fresh fruits and vegetables when you can. If you feel tired, slow down and nap if possible. Talk to a family member if worry grows; sharing helps reduce stress and brighten days.

﻿﻿Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby Leo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)