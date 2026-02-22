Edit Profile
    Weekly Horoscope Leo, February 22-28, 2026: Small financial wins may be in store this week

    Leo Weekly Horoscope: Your finances look steady with small wins this week

    Published on: Feb 22, 2026 4:08 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Bright Energy Opens Doors for Bold Choices

    Leo Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    This week brings clear focus, friendly help, and new chances to show your strengths while learning from small mistakes with calm courage and steady joy.

    Confidence grows this week as you try new things and share ideas. Be bold yet polite; others like clear plans. Take small, sensible risks and ask for help when needed. By weekend you will notice progress and enjoy time with friends and work alike too.

    Leo Love Horoscope This Week
    This week love feels warm and direct for you. Small talks and honest smiles open good moments. If single, join a group or class where you can show your true self; people will notice your friendly spark. If partnered, plan a simple outing or shared task to laugh and connect. Say what you feel with kind words and listen to the other person. Gentle honesty builds respect and brings closer bonds by week’s end soon.

    Leo Career Horoscope This Week
    Work energy picks up this week. You can finish a task you have delayed by focusing for short times and checking details. Speak clearly in meetings and show your helpful ideas without bragging. A senior or teammate may notice your steady work and offer praise or a new bit of responsibility.

    Leo Money Horoscope This Week
    Your finances look steady with small wins this week. Track what you spend for three days to see small leaks and fix them. If you get an offer to save or invest, read the details and ask a trusted person for advice. Avoid quick promises that sound too good to be true.

    Leo Health Horoscope This Week
    Energy is high for active steps this week. Balance action with calm rest so you do not burn out. Try a short morning walk or simple breathing before tasks to focus your mind. Keep meals light and regular, eating fresh fruits and vegetables when you can. If you feel tired, slow down and nap if possible. Talk to a family member if worry grows; sharing helps reduce stress and brighten days.

    ﻿﻿Leo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
    • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
    • Symbol: Lion
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Heart & Spine
    • Sign Ruler: Sun
    • Lucky Day: Sunday
    • Lucky Color: Golden
    • Lucky Number: 19
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

