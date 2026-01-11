Edit Profile
    Weekly Horoscope Leo, January 11-17, 2026: A door opens to career opportunities.

    Leo Weekly Horoscope: This week asks for calm courage.

    Published on: Jan 11, 2026 4:04 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, bold Choices Open Bright Doors for Growth

    You will feel confident and ready this week, take calm brave steps, speak clearly, accept new offers, and keep steady support from friends.

    Leo Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    This week asks for calm courage. Tackle one new chance with clear thought, ask for help where needed, and celebrate small wins to build steady momentum. Take short breaks to think clearly. Keep a small notebook for ideas and simple plans. Let small successes guide your next calm choice and grow your confidence step by step.

    Leo Love Horoscope This Week
    Honest words and warm praise will help your close ties. Offer sincere compliments and listen without hurry. Plan a pleasant shared activity and show steady help with small chores. Ask thoughtful questions to show you care, and remember minor details from past talks. A gentle walk or calm time together will deepen trust and bring smiling moments.

    Leo Career Horoscope This Week
    At work, share clear plans and focus on one new idea at a time. Speak calmly in meetings and write short notes to explain your view. Break larger projects into clear steps and mark small progress. Ask a trusted colleague for a simple tip and keep your workspace tidy to speed tasks. Steady, calm effort will open new chances.

    Leo Money Horoscope This Week
    Watch small spending and set a fair saving goal. Check bills carefully and avoid impulse buys this week. Compare options before paying and make a list of priorities. Save a small amount each day and postpone non-urgent purchases until you review them. Using a simple plan will keep money steady and reduce stress.

    Leo Health Horoscope This Week
    Keep a steady routine with enough sleep and gentle exercise. Try short stretching sessions each morning and take brief walks after meals. Limit heavy screens before bed and choose calm reading or rest instead. Drink water regularly and eat light, regular meals. Share feelings with a friend if worried; small moves will lift mood and energy.

    ﻿﻿Leo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
    • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
    • Symbol: Lion
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Heart & Spine
    • Sign Ruler: Sun
    • Lucky Day: Sunday
    • Lucky Color: Golden
    • Lucky Number: 19
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

