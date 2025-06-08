Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 8-14, 2025 predicts twist and turns in love
Leo Weekly Horoscope from June 8-14, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Your love affair will see twists this week.
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you excel in team playing
Your love affair will see twists this week. Professionally, you will have a packed day. There will be issues related to both wealth and health this week.
Resolve all the troubles in the relationship. Have a great day in terms of professional performance. Be careful about the financial decisions. There will also be issues related to health.
Leo Love Horoscope This Week
Be cool in the love affair and skip all past troubles for a better future. Personal space is important in a love life. You should not impose your thoughts on the lover. Be diplomatic while having disagreements in your love life. Your attitude is crucial in the relationship, and some long-distance love affairs may come to an end due to negative vibes. Some people may also find lost love, which would bring the fun and joy back to life.
Leo Career Horoscope This Week
Come up with innovative ideas that the management or seniors will approve. Express your opinion without inhibition. You should also be ready to brush up on the skills as they will be required for new projects. Those who want to switch jobs can put down the paper as interview calls will come in plenty. Some businessmen will be fortunate to resolve issues with authorities, and entrepreneurs can consider launching new ventures or ideas that will work out in the future.
Leo Money Horoscope This Week
There will be financial issues, but the routine life will be unaffected. You may inherit a family property or win a legal dispute, giving you financial relief. Those who have a plan to invest need to know the stock market to avoid financial losses. There will be minor financial disputes within the family, but your spouse will be at your side. Some students will need financing to pay the tuition fees at a university abroad.
Leo Health Horoscope This Week
Keep a watch on your health and ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life. Female Leos need to be careful while working in the kitchen as accidental cuts may happen while chopping vegetables. Take a proper diet and drink plenty of water. If you are keen to give up smoking, this is a good time. You should not miss medicines, and seniors must be careful while using stairs.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope