Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 8-14, 2025 predicts twist and turns in love

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you excel in team playing Your love affair will see twists this week. Professionally, you will have a packed day. There will be issues related to both wealth and health this week. Leo Weekly Horoscope from June 8 to 14, 2025: There will be issues related to both wealth and health this week.(Freepik)

Resolve all the troubles in the relationship. Have a great day in terms of professional performance. Be careful about the financial decisions. There will also be issues related to health.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Be cool in the love affair and skip all past troubles for a better future. Personal space is important in a love life. You should not impose your thoughts on the lover. Be diplomatic while having disagreements in your love life. Your attitude is crucial in the relationship, and some long-distance love affairs may come to an end due to negative vibes. Some people may also find lost love, which would bring the fun and joy back to life.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Come up with innovative ideas that the management or seniors will approve. Express your opinion without inhibition. You should also be ready to brush up on the skills as they will be required for new projects. Those who want to switch jobs can put down the paper as interview calls will come in plenty. Some businessmen will be fortunate to resolve issues with authorities, and entrepreneurs can consider launching new ventures or ideas that will work out in the future.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

There will be financial issues, but the routine life will be unaffected. You may inherit a family property or win a legal dispute, giving you financial relief. Those who have a plan to invest need to know the stock market to avoid financial losses. There will be minor financial disputes within the family, but your spouse will be at your side. Some students will need financing to pay the tuition fees at a university abroad.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on your health and ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life. Female Leos need to be careful while working in the kitchen as accidental cuts may happen while chopping vegetables. Take a proper diet and drink plenty of water. If you are keen to give up smoking, this is a good time. You should not miss medicines, and seniors must be careful while using stairs.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

