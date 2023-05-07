Weekly Horoscope Leo, May 7-13, 2023 predicts career advancements

Weekly horoscope prediction says, ready to Recharge your Lion Pride this Week? Leo Weekly Horoscope for May 7-13, 2023 The coming week is expected to bring a flurry of strong, positive energy that is sure to infuse confidence into the life of all Leos.

Get ready for an empowering and uplifting week for Leos! Positive vibrations will reign supreme for all Leo's who have faith in the alignment of their stars. ﻿

The coming week is expected to bring a flurry of strong, positive energy that is sure to infuse confidence into the life of all Leos. From the deep wells of the creative mind and passionate heart, the possibilities to excel in all realms of life are endless. Focus on making sure the spiritual foundation is stable so all good energies can filter through.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week:

For single Leos out there, this week is likely to bring someone who is extra special. With magnetic chemistry, strong bonds could quickly form that provide the level of intimacy you’re looking for. However, if you are in a committed relationship, stay the course as you embark on a renewed path together. Trust and loyalty is key!

Leo Career Horoscope This Week:

Time for a workroom cleanse! Gather all the unimportant papers and thoughts, and cast them out of the room to make way for creative inspiration. Embrace freshness with renewed spirit and an outlook on learning from failures and successes alike. Look out for mentorship opportunities too, to fuel growth and expand your horizons.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week:

Don't overthink the present situation. Every good decision requires an investment, whether it is an idea or a dream you're aiming to reach. When feeling blocked, revisit goals, break them down into achievable targets and steadily reach the summit of success. Follow financial guidance of experienced advisers too!

Leo Health Horoscope This Week:

Remember to allow enough 'me-time' this week. Pamper your mind, body and soul with activities that help de-stress and keep your body limber and agile. Choose more nutritive food, listen to music and devote some time for prayers to stay connected to your inner spirit. Look for healing energies and balance will come your way.

﻿Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

