Weekly Horoscope Libra, July 28-Aug 03, 2024 predicts business travels on cards

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, turn troubles into opportunities Stay happy in the relationship this week. Your commitment at work will lead to positive results. Financially you are good but keep a tab on expenditure. Weekly Horoscope Libra, July 28-Aug 03, 2024: Your health will also be good throughout the week.

Resolve every issue within the relationship. Utilize your potential to professionally succeed. Take up new tasks whenever required at the office. Despite the prosperity, have control over expenditure. Your health will also be good throughout the week.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Embrace new love and spend more time in the relationship. Some love affairs may be toxic as the lover will be possessive. This can lead to mental stress and you must come out of it. There should be proper communication in the relationship and you should not insult or hurt the lover. Some long-term relationships may end up in a breakup this week. Single Libras may come across someone special and will also express the feeling without hesitation.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Handle the official pressure with care. Minor professional challenges may come up and you will also need to travel this week for job reasons. Some tasks will demand multitasking and you will also see positive feedback from clients. Be cordial with the team members which will help in team projects. Bankers, financial managers, accountants, botanists, lawyers, and copywriters will have a tough schedule. You may see new opportunities in the middle of the week and can confidently attend the interview.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Be sensible while spending money. Despite good financial health, you need to have control over the expenses. Do not spend lavishly and instead invest in safer options. You may require helping a sibling or friend. Libras can try their fortune in stock and speculative business while businessmen will succeed in raising funds for business expansions. You may also buy a house or vehicle in the first half of the week.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will harm you this week. It is fair to stick to a healthy diet rich in nutrients and proteins. Some Libras may have breathing-related issues and this may require medical attention. Females will complain about digestion issues and children may have viral fever that will stop them from attending school. Pregnant Libras must also be careful to avoid adventure sports.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

