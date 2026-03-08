Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 8-14, 2026: Astrological insights for good health and wealth

    Libra Weekly Horoscope: Financial issues may come up this week.

    Published on: Mar 08, 2026 4:06 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, enhance your negotiation skills

    Libra Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Libra Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    This week, the love affair will see major changes. Take up the risk in the job that will prove your professional diligence. Keep a watch on the lifestyle.

    Handle relationship issues and value the decisions at the workplace to prove your professional potential. Financial issues may come up this week. Health also demands special attention.

    Libra Love Horoscope This Week

    Be careful about the statements you make while spending time together. A casual remark may hurt the lover, and this can lead to chaos. The second part of the week is good to introduce the lover to the parents, while some females will also be happy to take a call on marriage. Though some married natives will fall in love, it is good to avoid this to save the marital life. Females should also be careful not to provoke their partner.

    Libra Career Horoscope This Week

    You need to be careful to display professionalism. There will be instances where your commitment will be questioned. IT professionals will require reworking on a project, which may hamper morale. Government employees can expect a change in location, while those who are in media, academics, law, and armed services will have a tough schedule this week. Businessmen will have support from partners or promoters who ensure a good flow of wealth. Students will clear the examinations.

    Libra Money Horoscope This Week

    Be careful while signing bank checks and repaying a bank loan. There can also be issues associated with the property within the family. You must be careful while making online transactions this week. However, you may find success in stock, trade, and speculative business. You are also good at donating money to charity. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for trade expansions.

    Libra Health Horoscope This Week

    Minor pain at joints will be common, while some children will also develop viral fever, skin allergies, or sore throat. Spend more time with people with a positive attitude. Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy. Some seniors may complain about pain in their joints, while females may develop gynecological issues. You must also be careful while taking part in adventure activities.

    Libra Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
    • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
    • Symbol: Scales
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
    • Sign Ruler: Venus
    • Lucky Day: Friday
    • Lucky Color: Brown
    • Lucky Number: 3
    • Lucky Stone: Diamond

    Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 8-14, 2026: Astrological Insights For Good Health And Wealth

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes