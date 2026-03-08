Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 8-14, 2026: Astrological insights for good health and wealth

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, enhance your negotiation skills Libra Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

This week, the love affair will see major changes. Take up the risk in the job that will prove your professional diligence. Keep a watch on the lifestyle.

Handle relationship issues and value the decisions at the workplace to prove your professional potential. Financial issues may come up this week. Health also demands special attention.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week Be careful about the statements you make while spending time together. A casual remark may hurt the lover, and this can lead to chaos. The second part of the week is good to introduce the lover to the parents, while some females will also be happy to take a call on marriage. Though some married natives will fall in love, it is good to avoid this to save the marital life. Females should also be careful not to provoke their partner.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week You need to be careful to display professionalism. There will be instances where your commitment will be questioned. IT professionals will require reworking on a project, which may hamper morale. Government employees can expect a change in location, while those who are in media, academics, law, and armed services will have a tough schedule this week. Businessmen will have support from partners or promoters who ensure a good flow of wealth. Students will clear the examinations.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week Be careful while signing bank checks and repaying a bank loan. There can also be issues associated with the property within the family. You must be careful while making online transactions this week. However, you may find success in stock, trade, and speculative business. You are also good at donating money to charity. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for trade expansions.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week Minor pain at joints will be common, while some children will also develop viral fever, skin allergies, or sore throat. Spend more time with people with a positive attitude. Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy. Some seniors may complain about pain in their joints, while females may develop gynecological issues. You must also be careful while taking part in adventure activities.

Libra Sign Attributes Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond Libra Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)