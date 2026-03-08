Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 8-14, 2026: Astrological insights for good health and wealth

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, enhance your negotiation skills
This week, the love affair will see major changes. Take up the risk in the job that will prove your professional diligence. Keep a watch on the lifestyle.
Handle relationship issues and value the decisions at the workplace to prove your professional potential. Financial issues may come up this week. Health also demands special attention.
Libra Love Horoscope This Week
Be careful about the statements you make while spending time together. A casual remark may hurt the lover, and this can lead to chaos. The second part of the week is good to introduce the lover to the parents, while some females will also be happy to take a call on marriage. Though some married natives will fall in love, it is good to avoid this to save the marital life. Females should also be careful not to provoke their partner.
Libra Career Horoscope This Week
You need to be careful to display professionalism. There will be instances where your commitment will be questioned. IT professionals will require reworking on a project, which may hamper morale. Government employees can expect a change in location, while those who are in media, academics, law, and armed services will have a tough schedule this week. Businessmen will have support from partners or promoters who ensure a good flow of wealth. Students will clear the examinations.
Libra Money Horoscope This Week
Be careful while signing bank checks and repaying a bank loan. There can also be issues associated with the property within the family. You must be careful while making online transactions this week. However, you may find success in stock, trade, and speculative business. You are also good at donating money to charity. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for trade expansions.
Libra Health Horoscope This Week
Minor pain at joints will be common, while some children will also develop viral fever, skin allergies, or sore throat. Spend more time with people with a positive attitude. Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy. Some seniors may complain about pain in their joints, while females may develop gynecological issues. You must also be careful while taking part in adventure activities.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More