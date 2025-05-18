Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Libra, May 18-24, 2025 predicts job offers for females

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 18, 2025 04:06 AM IST

Libra Weekly Horoscope from May 18-24, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Health is normal this week.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says,  to spread happiness is your motto

Settle the challenges in both the love and office love. Consider the best monetary investment options for a safe tomorrow. Health is also normal this week.

Libra Weekly Horoscope from May 18-24, 2025: Settle the challenges in both the love and office love.(Freepik)
Libra Weekly Horoscope from May 18-24, 2025: Settle the challenges in both the love and office love.(Freepik)

 

Resolve the problems in your romantic relationship. At the workplace, be sincere in the approach and your efforts will be recognized. You are fortunate in terms of both wealth and health. 

Libra Love Horoscope This Week 

Despite the past differences, your love life will be good and there will be opportunities to express your commitment. Do not hesitate to express your feelings while spending time with your lover. However, it is also crucial to not delve into the past that may upset the partner. Some love affairs will see the interference of a friend or relative. Be sincere about your relationship and do not get into any outside hookups that may damage your current love affair. 

 

Libra Career Horoscope This Week 

You may also expect appreciation from clients, especially when you are into finance, offshore sales, and healthcare. Artists, actors, musicians, authors, and interior designers will get opportunities to earn wealth this week. Investors will see plenty of options around and entrepreneurs can spread the business across the boundaries this week. Some females will be successful in clearing interviews to get an offer letter. Job seekers may have good news to share before the week comes to an end. 

 

Libra Money Horoscope This Week 

No major monetary issue will come up. However, it is good to control the expenditure. You may pick the first part of the week to settle monetary issues with a friend or with a relative. Seniors may divide wealth among children. You may also try the fortune in stock and speculative business. Businessmen can confidently consider launching new ventures. The second part of the week is good to donate money to charity. 

 

Libra Health Horoscope This Week 

Despite the health being good, you are expected to have a balanced lifestyle. Ensure your menu is free from fat, oil, and extreme sugar. Make exercise a part of the routine. Children may complain about skin infections or pain in their ears. You may also join a gym or yoga class this week. Some females will develop complications related to stomach, nose, and bones. 

 

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

 

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Libra, May 18-24, 2025 predicts job offers for females
Follow Us On