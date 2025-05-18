Weekly Horoscope Libra, May 18-24, 2025 predicts job offers for females

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, to spread happiness is your motto Settle the challenges in both the love and office love. Consider the best monetary investment options for a safe tomorrow. Health is also normal this week. Libra Weekly Horoscope from May 18-24, 2025: Settle the challenges in both the love and office love.(Freepik)

Resolve the problems in your romantic relationship. At the workplace, be sincere in the approach and your efforts will be recognized. You are fortunate in terms of both wealth and health.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Despite the past differences, your love life will be good and there will be opportunities to express your commitment. Do not hesitate to express your feelings while spending time with your lover. However, it is also crucial to not delve into the past that may upset the partner. Some love affairs will see the interference of a friend or relative. Be sincere about your relationship and do not get into any outside hookups that may damage your current love affair.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

You may also expect appreciation from clients, especially when you are into finance, offshore sales, and healthcare. Artists, actors, musicians, authors, and interior designers will get opportunities to earn wealth this week. Investors will see plenty of options around and entrepreneurs can spread the business across the boundaries this week. Some females will be successful in clearing interviews to get an offer letter. Job seekers may have good news to share before the week comes to an end.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will come up. However, it is good to control the expenditure. You may pick the first part of the week to settle monetary issues with a friend or with a relative. Seniors may divide wealth among children. You may also try the fortune in stock and speculative business. Businessmen can confidently consider launching new ventures. The second part of the week is good to donate money to charity.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Despite the health being good, you are expected to have a balanced lifestyle. Ensure your menu is free from fat, oil, and extreme sugar. Make exercise a part of the routine. Children may complain about skin infections or pain in their ears. You may also join a gym or yoga class this week. Some females will develop complications related to stomach, nose, and bones.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

