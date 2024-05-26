 Weekly Horoscope Libra, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts ups and downs this week | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Libra, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts ups and downs this week

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 26, 2024 12:27 AM IST

Read Libra weekly horoscope for May 26- June 01, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Value love and sincerity.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in morals

Value love and sincerity. Be diplomatic at work. Ensure you give the best results in your professional life. Avoid large-scale investments. Health is normal.

Weekly Horoscope Libra, May 26 to June 1, 2024: Be diplomatic at work.
Weekly Horoscope Libra, May 26 to June 1, 2024: Be diplomatic at work.

Despite the busy schedule, you will accomplish all assigned tasks this week. Resolve issues in the love life and look for a bright future. Financial troubles exist and handle them diligently. Health issues won't affect your routine life.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will see both ups and downs this week. Avoid arguments and shower love on the lover. This can have positive results. Minor disagreements will be there but ensure you settle them before things go out of control. Your parents will approve of the love affair and also spend more time together. Stay away from office romance which may impact productivity as well as the domestic life. Some long-distance relationships may witness cracks.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful to not hurt the team’s morale through words or actions while handing crucial team tasks. You may take over a new assignment which will require extra attention. Avoid disputes within the team and skip gossip sessions that may impact morale. Ensure you are diplomatic while giving suggestions at team sessions. Job seekers can be optimistic as they may find a good job in the second half of the week. Those who are keen to quit a job will find a new one. Students may go abroad for higher studies.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues will be there and it is good to have control over expenditure. Those who are planning to launch a new business should be careful while making large-scale investments Avoid major investments as well as buying a property this week. Those who are waiting for a home loan to be approved will have good news. You may also develop minor financial issues with a friend or a sibling that require immediate solutions.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

There can be minor medical complications. Seniors may complain about chest pain, breathing issues, as well as digestion problems. Libras must stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Instead include proteins and leafy vegetables in the diet.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Libra, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts ups and downs this week
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On