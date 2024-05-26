Weekly Horoscope Libra, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts ups and downs this week
Read Libra weekly horoscope for May 26- June 01, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Value love and sincerity.
Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in morals
Value love and sincerity. Be diplomatic at work. Ensure you give the best results in your professional life. Avoid large-scale investments. Health is normal.
Despite the busy schedule, you will accomplish all assigned tasks this week. Resolve issues in the love life and look for a bright future. Financial troubles exist and handle them diligently. Health issues won't affect your routine life.
Libra Love Horoscope This Week
Your love life will see both ups and downs this week. Avoid arguments and shower love on the lover. This can have positive results. Minor disagreements will be there but ensure you settle them before things go out of control. Your parents will approve of the love affair and also spend more time together. Stay away from office romance which may impact productivity as well as the domestic life. Some long-distance relationships may witness cracks.
Libra Career Horoscope This Week
Be careful to not hurt the team’s morale through words or actions while handing crucial team tasks. You may take over a new assignment which will require extra attention. Avoid disputes within the team and skip gossip sessions that may impact morale. Ensure you are diplomatic while giving suggestions at team sessions. Job seekers can be optimistic as they may find a good job in the second half of the week. Those who are keen to quit a job will find a new one. Students may go abroad for higher studies.
Libra Money Horoscope This Week
Minor monetary issues will be there and it is good to have control over expenditure. Those who are planning to launch a new business should be careful while making large-scale investments Avoid major investments as well as buying a property this week. Those who are waiting for a home loan to be approved will have good news. You may also develop minor financial issues with a friend or a sibling that require immediate solutions.
Libra Health Horoscope This Week
There can be minor medical complications. Seniors may complain about chest pain, breathing issues, as well as digestion problems. Libras must stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Instead include proteins and leafy vegetables in the diet.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more. ...view detail