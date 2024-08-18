Weekly Horoscope Pisces, August 18-24, 2024 predicts minor job-related problems

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You motivate the people around Weekly Horoscope Pisces, August 18-24, 2024. Talk with the lover to take a call on marriage.

Look for a happy love relationship this week which is also complemented by a productive professional life. Handle finance diligently and control the diet.

Talk with the lover to take a call on marriage. Consider spending more time at work Be careful while handling wealth. Your health is good this week.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the love affair free from tremors. Some fortunate Pisces females will meet up with the ex-flame once again and all the past issues will be resolved before the end of the week. This may pave the way to the restarting of the old relationship. However, married persons must avoid anything that impacts their marital life. Those who are new to a love affair should spend more time together. Plan a romantic vacation where you can also take the call on marriage.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Minor job-related problems can happen this week. Your commitment to the profession will be visible but some office-related politics can play the spoilsport. Project yourself as a committed professional which will work out during appraisal discussions. Some new crucial assignments will need you to travel to the client’s office or spend more time at the workstation. Entrepreneurs will receive high profits and job seekers will have a fortune waiting. Those who have an interview scheduled can attend it confidently.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will knock on the door without much trouble. You are good at buying electronic appliances and home furniture. You may also spend on renovating the home or repairing a vehicle. While you have a plan to invest, consider the stock market, speculative business, and property. This is also a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Some seniors may complain about paint on joints and eyes this week. You need to have a proper diet plan for a healthy physical life. Spend more time with the family. Diabetes, cholesterol, cardiac issues, and chest infections are common among Pisces natives. Seniors may develop sleep-related issues and will need to consult a doctor.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

