 Weekly Horoscope Pisces, August 18-24, 2024 predicts minor job-related problems | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, August 18-24, 2024 predicts minor job-related problems

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 18, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Aries weekly horoscope for August 18-24, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep the love affair free from tremors.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You motivate the people around

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, August 18-24, 2024. Talk with the lover to take a call on marriage.
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, August 18-24, 2024. Talk with the lover to take a call on marriage.

Look for a happy love relationship this week which is also complemented by a productive professional life. Handle finance diligently and control the diet.

Talk with the lover to take a call on marriage. Consider spending more time at work Be careful while handling wealth. Your health is good this week.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the love affair free from tremors. Some fortunate Pisces females will meet up with the ex-flame once again and all the past issues will be resolved before the end of the week. This may pave the way to the restarting of the old relationship. However, married persons must avoid anything that impacts their marital life. Those who are new to a love affair should spend more time together. Plan a romantic vacation where you can also take the call on marriage.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Minor job-related problems can happen this week. Your commitment to the profession will be visible but some office-related politics can play the spoilsport. Project yourself as a committed professional which will work out during appraisal discussions. Some new crucial assignments will need you to travel to the client’s office or spend more time at the workstation. Entrepreneurs will receive high profits and job seekers will have a fortune waiting. Those who have an interview scheduled can attend it confidently.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will knock on the door without much trouble. You are good at buying electronic appliances and home furniture. You may also spend on renovating the home or repairing a vehicle. While you have a plan to invest, consider the stock market, speculative business, and property. This is also a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Some seniors may complain about paint on joints and eyes this week. You need to have a proper diet plan for a healthy physical life. Spend more time with the family. Diabetes, cholesterol, cardiac issues, and chest infections are common among Pisces natives. Seniors may develop sleep-related issues and will need to consult a doctor.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Pisces, August 18-24, 2024 predicts minor job-related problems
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On