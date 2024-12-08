Weekly Horoscope Pisces, December 8 to 14, 2024 predicts wealth from multiple sources

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in morals Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 14, 2024: Ensure your romantic life is intact this week.

The love affair is robust. Handle the multiple tasks at the office to be successful in the career. Prosperity also demands safe investments. Health is also intact.

Spend more time with the lover and ensure every moment is pleasant. Overcome the issues associated with office politics. Financial well-being ensures good investment. No major health issue will trouble you.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Ensure your romantic life is intact this week. Skip egos and troubles caused by them. You may plan a romantic dinner where you may introduce the partner to the parents and get their approval. Do not let a third person influence the lover which can also lead to rifts in the relationship. Though some married natives will fall in new love, it is good to avoid this to save the marital life.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

No major professional issue will come up. Instead, more opportunities to prove their mettle will be there. Be cool even in a crisis and also ensure you maintain harmony within the team. Those who are in the government service may have additional responsibilities that would need extra attention. Be faithful to the job and you’ll see the changes that happen around you. If you are planning a job change, the second half of the week is a good option. Businessmen will be happy to find new partners, especially in the first part of the week.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come from different sources. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a property but do not spend on luxury. There will be requirements in the family and you are expected to contribute. Some Consider buying a new house or property in the second half of the week. Pisces natives will be successful in speculative business. Businesspeople will be fortunate to see good returns.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Pay attention to your health. Diabetic Pisces natives should avoid aerated drinks. Cut down both fat and oil from food and have more veggies and fruits. Have more fiber and skip both tobacco and alcohol. You should not miss medicines and seniors must be careful while using stairs.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)