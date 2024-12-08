Weekly Horoscope Pisces, December 8 to 14, 2024 predicts wealth from multiple sources
Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 14, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Prosperity also demands safe investments.
Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in morals
The love affair is robust. Handle the multiple tasks at the office to be successful in the career. Prosperity also demands safe investments. Health is also intact.
Spend more time with the lover and ensure every moment is pleasant. Overcome the issues associated with office politics. Financial well-being ensures good investment. No major health issue will trouble you.
Pisces Love Horoscope This Week
Ensure your romantic life is intact this week. Skip egos and troubles caused by them. You may plan a romantic dinner where you may introduce the partner to the parents and get their approval. Do not let a third person influence the lover which can also lead to rifts in the relationship. Though some married natives will fall in new love, it is good to avoid this to save the marital life.
Pisces Career Horoscope This Week
No major professional issue will come up. Instead, more opportunities to prove their mettle will be there. Be cool even in a crisis and also ensure you maintain harmony within the team. Those who are in the government service may have additional responsibilities that would need extra attention. Be faithful to the job and you’ll see the changes that happen around you. If you are planning a job change, the second half of the week is a good option. Businessmen will be happy to find new partners, especially in the first part of the week.
Pisces Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come from different sources. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a property but do not spend on luxury. There will be requirements in the family and you are expected to contribute. Some Consider buying a new house or property in the second half of the week. Pisces natives will be successful in speculative business. Businesspeople will be fortunate to see good returns.
Pisces Health Horoscope This Week
Pay attention to your health. Diabetic Pisces natives should avoid aerated drinks. Cut down both fat and oil from food and have more veggies and fruits. Have more fiber and skip both tobacco and alcohol. You should not miss medicines and seniors must be careful while using stairs.
Pisces Sign Attributes
- Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
- Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
- Symbol: Fish
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Blood Circulation
- Sign Ruler: Neptune
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Purple
- Lucky Number: 11
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
