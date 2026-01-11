Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Weekly Horoscope Pisces, January 11-17, 2026: Cosmic guidance for your future investments

    Pisces Weekly Horoscope: Be gentle with finances; track small expenses and avoid impulsive purchases.

    Published on: Jan 11, 2026 4:34 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, gentle intuition guides small joyful steps forward

    Your feelings lead helpful choices; create simple art, speak kindly, and let quiet routines support gentle growth in friendships and daily tasks, and enjoy creativity.

    Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    This week favors creativity and gentle care. Notice small details, keep a calm routine, and say kind words to someone who needs warmth. Use simple lists to track chores and relax with a short hobby session each evening. Make time to journal thoughts each morning.

    Pisces Love Horoscope This Week
    Tender moments matter more than grand plans. Share a kind note or a warm message with someone dear. Listen with full attention and offer patient support. If confusion appears, ask gentle questions and avoid sudden decisions. Trust small kindnesses to strengthen bonds. Plan a calm shared activity like drawing, listening to music, or a short walk. Speak simply about needs and celebrate small moments together, and write a short note.

    Pisces Career Horoscope This Week
    Quiet focus brings steady results. Finish one small task before starting another and keep your workspace tidy. Offer help to colleagues in need and accept advice with thanks. Use gentle reminders to meet deadlines and show thoughtful care in each action. Set one clear daily goal and break it into tiny steps. Share updates with your team and celebrate each completed step to build trust and momentum, and ask kindly.

    Pisces Money Horoscope This Week
    Be gentle with finances; track small expenses and avoid impulsive purchases. Consider simple savings goals and set aside a tiny amount each week. If a loan is requested by someone, think carefully and prioritize essentials first. Seek practical advice before big choices. Review monthly bills, cancel unused services, and compare prices before buying. Save any small extra cash and avoid lending to people without clear plans, and keep all receipts.

    Pisces Health Horoscope This Week
    Rest and gentle movement help mood and focus. Try short stretching, calm breathing, and light walks. Keep evening screens low and choose home-cooked, vegetable-rich meals. Drink warm water and spend time with a hobby that soothes you for better sleep and steady energy. Try a gentle evening routine: warm bath, light reading, and slow breathing. Eat more vegetables, take short naps if tired, and smile to lift your mood regularly.

    Pisces Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
    • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
    • Symbol: Fish
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Blood Circulation
    • Sign Ruler: Neptune
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Purple
    • Lucky Number: 11
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Pisces, January 11-17, 2026: Cosmic Guidance For Your Future Investments

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes