Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 27-August 2, 2025: No financial risks
Pisces Weekly Horoscope: Married females may also consider going the family way this week.
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, master the art of diplomacy
Stay happy in both personal and professional life. Prefer new tasks at the workplace. Wealth will be your companion and health will also be good this week.
Handle romance-related problems with care. Be sincere at the job and financially you will be good this week. Your health will also be positive.
Pisces Love Horoscope This Week
Keep your love affair straight and simple. Do not let tremors go beyond control. Some love affairs will demand more communication and those who are traveling should connect with their lover over the phone to express their emotions. Personal space is important in a love life and you should not impose your thoughts on the lover. Office romance needs to be avoided by married natives. Married females may also consider going the family way this week.
Pisces Career Horoscope This Week
Utilize communication skills to resolve minor hiccups and keep the management happy. Those who are into IT, healthcare, banking, and textiles may switch the job this week. You should also be ready to settle the product issues and the second part of the day is crucial for those who are attending job interviews. If you are a businessman and have expansion plans, you need to be more careful of your goals. Some traders will develop issues with authorities and resolve them with immediate effect.
Pisces Money Horoscope This Week
Your financial status is intact. This will help you meet the needs of funds and some females will be happy settling the dues related to loans. You may also buy electronic appliances and even plan a vacation abroad. Those who are traveling abroad should be careful while making payments. A sibling or a friend would face a financial dispute and you would need to lend an amount as help.
Pisces Health Horoscope This Week
You will be healthy and there will be no major issues related to breathing. Those who are suffering from hypertension may also need to be extra careful. Some seniors will lose their balance while boarding the train. Avoid Junk food and a sedentary lifestyle. Stick to a healthy diet rich in nutrients and proteins and skip aerated drinks this week.
Pisces Sign Attributes
- Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
- Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
- Symbol: Fish
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Blood Circulation
- Sign Ruler: Neptune
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Purple
- Lucky Number: 11
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope