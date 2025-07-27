Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 27-August 2, 2025: No financial risks

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, master the art of diplomacy Stay happy in both personal and professional life. Prefer new tasks at the workplace. Wealth will be your companion and health will also be good this week. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Handle romance-related problems with care. Be sincere at the job and financially you will be good this week. Your health will also be positive.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Keep your love affair straight and simple. Do not let tremors go beyond control. Some love affairs will demand more communication and those who are traveling should connect with their lover over the phone to express their emotions. Personal space is important in a love life and you should not impose your thoughts on the lover. Office romance needs to be avoided by married natives. Married females may also consider going the family way this week.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Utilize communication skills to resolve minor hiccups and keep the management happy. Those who are into IT, healthcare, banking, and textiles may switch the job this week. You should also be ready to settle the product issues and the second part of the day is crucial for those who are attending job interviews. If you are a businessman and have expansion plans, you need to be more careful of your goals. Some traders will develop issues with authorities and resolve them with immediate effect.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Your financial status is intact. This will help you meet the needs of funds and some females will be happy settling the dues related to loans. You may also buy electronic appliances and even plan a vacation abroad. Those who are traveling abroad should be careful while making payments. A sibling or a friend would face a financial dispute and you would need to lend an amount as help.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

You will be healthy and there will be no major issues related to breathing. Those who are suffering from hypertension may also need to be extra careful. Some seniors will lose their balance while boarding the train. Avoid Junk food and a sedentary lifestyle. Stick to a healthy diet rich in nutrients and proteins and skip aerated drinks this week.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)