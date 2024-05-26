Weekly Horoscope Pisces, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts navigating challenges
Read Pisces weekly horoscope for May 26- June 1, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Keep the love life packed with fun and adventure.
Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, stormy sea doesn’t scare you
The love life will be intact. Officially you will see chances to grow. Have a proper financial plan to enhance wealth. You will also be good in terms of health.
Keep the love life packed with fun and adventure. Show the professional mettle at the office. There will be prosperity in life and both mental and physical health will be good.
Pisces Love Horoscope This Week
Ensure you have open communication in the relationship. Some love affairs will see trouble due to lack of talking and it is crucial to value the emotions of your partner to be happy in the love affair. Female Pisces natives who are married may have issues with the husband’s family members. You may discuss with the spouse to troubleshoot the problem. Avoid a new relationship that may impact your married life.
Pisces Career Horoscope This Week
Those who work with advertisement agencies and the hospitality industry will deal with foreign clients and should ensure they are kept happy. Minor issues related to personal egos should not impact performance. Those who want to put down the paper may do it by the middle of the week and also update the profile on a job portal. Your convincing power will play a major role in team meetings. Businessmen will be able to expand their business to new territories.
Pisces Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will pour in and this will reflect in the lifestyle. You may buy a car or property. You may also provide financial assistance to a needy sibling or relative this week. Go ahead with the plan to invest in the stock market or speculative business. Some Pisces natives will launch new business ventures. Entrepreneurs will be successful in clearing all pending dues.
Pisces Health Horoscope This Week
No new ailment will trouble you. However, those who have asthma or breathing issues need to be cautious. Cut down on nicotine and those who want to quit smoking can think about it seriously. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Some seniors may have complaints related to pain in joints and bones. You must start exercising or practicing yoga.
Pisces Sign Attributes
- Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
- Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
- Symbol: Fish
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Blood Circulation
- Sign Ruler: Neptune
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Purple
- Lucky Number: 11
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more. ...view detail