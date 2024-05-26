Weekly Horoscope Pisces, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts navigating challenges

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, stormy sea doesn’t scare you Weekly Horoscope Pisces, May 26- June 1, 2024: The love life will be intact. Officially you will see chances to grow.

The love life will be intact. Officially you will see chances to grow. Have a proper financial plan to enhance wealth. You will also be good in terms of health.

Keep the love life packed with fun and adventure. Show the professional mettle at the office. There will be prosperity in life and both mental and physical health will be good.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Ensure you have open communication in the relationship. Some love affairs will see trouble due to lack of talking and it is crucial to value the emotions of your partner to be happy in the love affair. Female Pisces natives who are married may have issues with the husband’s family members. You may discuss with the spouse to troubleshoot the problem. Avoid a new relationship that may impact your married life.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Those who work with advertisement agencies and the hospitality industry will deal with foreign clients and should ensure they are kept happy. Minor issues related to personal egos should not impact performance. Those who want to put down the paper may do it by the middle of the week and also update the profile on a job portal. Your convincing power will play a major role in team meetings. Businessmen will be able to expand their business to new territories.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will pour in and this will reflect in the lifestyle. You may buy a car or property. You may also provide financial assistance to a needy sibling or relative this week. Go ahead with the plan to invest in the stock market or speculative business. Some Pisces natives will launch new business ventures. Entrepreneurs will be successful in clearing all pending dues.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

No new ailment will trouble you. However, those who have asthma or breathing issues need to be cautious. Cut down on nicotine and those who want to quit smoking can think about it seriously. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Some seniors may have complaints related to pain in joints and bones. You must start exercising or practicing yoga.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)