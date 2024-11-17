Weekly Horoscope Pisces, November 17 to 23, 2024 predicts a vacation abroad

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Look for more positive moments this week Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today, November 17 to 23, 2024: Your commitment at work will help in meeting the tight deadlines.

Troubleshoot romance issues and look for a creative love life. Your commitment at work will help in meeting the tight deadlines.

Overcome the issues in the relationship on a positive note. Resolve professional challenges to stay productive at the workplace. Both your health and wealth will be great this week.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Do not get into trouble related to love as this can lead to disastrous situations. Stay calm even while having differences in opinion with your partner. Some Pisces natives will be fortunate to fall in love this week. Stay away from extramarital affairs as they can be disastrous. Some females may even feel cheated by their partners. And when you have a feeling that the compatibilities do not meet, prefer moving out of the relationship.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Some new tasks will come up and you may require devoting more time to the workplace. Professionals who are not happy with the organizations can pick the first part of the week to put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. Those who have interviews lined up will be successful in obtaining an offer letter. Those who are into aviation, banking, healthcare, and media can expect a hike in salary. Lawyers and healthcare professionals will take up cases that attract public attention.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

There can be monetary issues but the routine life will be unaffected. The second part of the week is good to buy a new vehicle or a new property. Some females will plan a vacation abroad and it is good to have a proper financial plan. You are good to invest in the stock market and speculative business. Businessmen will comfortably raise funds for expansion.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Though the health will be normal, those who have a history of cardiac illness must be careful. Some females may complain about migraine or back pain. Be careful while climbing the staircase and boarding a bus in the second part of the week. Do not miss medications while traveling long distances. You should also consider skipping both tobacco and alcohol.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)