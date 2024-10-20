Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, October 20-26 2024 predicts returns from investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 20, 2024 04:11 AM IST

Read Pisces weekly horoscope for October 20-26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. You will have opportunities to grow at the office.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep troubles away with a smile

Resolve all issues in the love relationship. Continue your handwork at the office that will help meet the demands. Wealth permits smart investment decisions.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today, October 20-26, 2024: There will be prosperity and health will also be fair to you.
Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today, October 20-26, 2024: There will be prosperity and health will also be fair to you.

Wait for many twists in the relationship that can either be good or bad. You will have opportunities to grow at the office. There will be prosperity and health will also be fair to you.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Expect romantic moments and you may also settle all past disagreements. S Have a positive attitude in life, especially while handling love-related issues. A third person may influence your partner and this can create rifts in the relationship. Be careful while you enter into the personal space of the lover. You may also take a call on the future as the week enters its second part. Some relationships will be approved by parents. Marriage is also on the cards.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Despite the first week being not positive in productivity, you will cover it up in the second part of the week. IT professionals, healthcare employees, designers, and academicians will have chances to go abroad. Some students will also get admitted to foreign universities. Do not let emotions decide the professional points. Be careful even while expressing your thoughts at team meetings. Some businessmen will develop issues with government agencies and tax issues may also come up.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Go for major financial decisions this week. Some natives will receive money from multiple sources and this promises smart investments. You may inherit a family property or even win a legal case this week. There will be expenditure within the family. Seniors may consider transferring wealth to their children. Businessmen will receive good returns and this will also motivate them to invest in new sources.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be good this week. And your diligent attention to diet and habits plays a major role. However, some seniors may develop cough-related issues and should not miss medication. Some Pisces natives will fail to maintain a balance between office and personal life which can impact their mental health. Pregnant females need to be careful while taking part in sports activities.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On