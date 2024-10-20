Weekly Horoscope Pisces, October 20-26 2024 predicts returns from investments

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep troubles away with a smile Resolve all issues in the love relationship. Continue your handwork at the office that will help meet the demands. Wealth permits smart investment decisions. Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today, October 20-26, 2024: There will be prosperity and health will also be fair to you.

Wait for many twists in the relationship that can either be good or bad. You will have opportunities to grow at the office. There will be prosperity and health will also be fair to you.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Expect romantic moments and you may also settle all past disagreements. S Have a positive attitude in life, especially while handling love-related issues. A third person may influence your partner and this can create rifts in the relationship. Be careful while you enter into the personal space of the lover. You may also take a call on the future as the week enters its second part. Some relationships will be approved by parents. Marriage is also on the cards.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Despite the first week being not positive in productivity, you will cover it up in the second part of the week. IT professionals, healthcare employees, designers, and academicians will have chances to go abroad. Some students will also get admitted to foreign universities. Do not let emotions decide the professional points. Be careful even while expressing your thoughts at team meetings. Some businessmen will develop issues with government agencies and tax issues may also come up.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Go for major financial decisions this week. Some natives will receive money from multiple sources and this promises smart investments. You may inherit a family property or even win a legal case this week. There will be expenditure within the family. Seniors may consider transferring wealth to their children. Businessmen will receive good returns and this will also motivate them to invest in new sources.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be good this week. And your diligent attention to diet and habits plays a major role. However, some seniors may develop cough-related issues and should not miss medication. Some Pisces natives will fail to maintain a balance between office and personal life which can impact their mental health. Pregnant females need to be careful while taking part in sports activities.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

