Weekly Horoscope Pisces, September 8-14, 2024 predicts best performance at the office

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are on for a game Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair and your partner will be happy. Consider giving the best performance at the office and handle wealth carefully. Weekly Horoscope Pisces, September 8-14, 2024: Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair and your partner will be happy.

Spend more time with the lover and this will strengthen the bonding. Utilize every professional opportunity to resolve the issues and also give the best results. This week is good for investments and no major ailment will hurt you.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

You will feel the intensity and there will be some moments you will cherish for a long time. Fortunate Pisces natives will go back to the old relationship which will bring back happiness. Some relationships which are on the verge of breakup will be back on the track. Long-distance relationships must have more conversations and love needs to be more expressive. Be cool in the love life and avoid arguments of all sorts. You may get engaged this week.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Pay more attention to your job as there can be controversies surrounding you. A coworker may allege irregularities related to performance and you need to be ready to face them with proper facts. IT, healthcare, hospitality, architecture, automobile, and animation professionals will see opportunities to move abroad. Some sales and marketing people will travel a lot while IT managers will need to strive hard to impress the client. Businessmen should be careful as tax-related issues will also come up this week.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

There will be monetary disputes with siblings. You may win a legal battle over property and this may invite the ire of some relatives. Seniors may divide wealth among children. You may also try the fortune in stock and speculative business. The financial situation also permits you to try luck in online lottery.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Stay away from people with negative attitudes and fill the mind with good thoughts. This will keep you mentally strong. Some natives may develop heart-related complaints and will need immediate medical attention. Children will be free from viral fever but oral health issues and minor bruises will be there. Females may develop gynecological complications that may require medical attention.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

