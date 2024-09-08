 Weekly Horoscope Pisces, September 8-14, 2024 predicts best performance at the office | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, September 8-14, 2024 predicts best performance at the office

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 08, 2024 02:35 AM IST

Read Pisces weekly horoscope for September 8-14, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. You may get engaged this week.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are on for a game

Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair and your partner will be happy. Consider giving the best performance at the office and handle wealth carefully.

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, September 8-14, 2024: Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair and your partner will be happy.
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, September 8-14, 2024: Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair and your partner will be happy.

Spend more time with the lover and this will strengthen the bonding. Utilize every professional opportunity to resolve the issues and also give the best results. This week is good for investments and no major ailment will hurt you.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

You will feel the intensity and there will be some moments you will cherish for a long time. Fortunate Pisces natives will go back to the old relationship which will bring back happiness. Some relationships which are on the verge of breakup will be back on the track. Long-distance relationships must have more conversations and love needs to be more expressive. Be cool in the love life and avoid arguments of all sorts. You may get engaged this week.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Pay more attention to your job as there can be controversies surrounding you. A coworker may allege irregularities related to performance and you need to be ready to face them with proper facts. IT, healthcare, hospitality, architecture, automobile, and animation professionals will see opportunities to move abroad. Some sales and marketing people will travel a lot while IT managers will need to strive hard to impress the client. Businessmen should be careful as tax-related issues will also come up this week.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

There will be monetary disputes with siblings. You may win a legal battle over property and this may invite the ire of some relatives. Seniors may divide wealth among children. You may also try the fortune in stock and speculative business. The financial situation also permits you to try luck in online lottery.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Stay away from people with negative attitudes and fill the mind with good thoughts. This will keep you mentally strong. Some natives may develop heart-related complaints and will need immediate medical attention. Children will be free from viral fever but oral health issues and minor bruises will be there. Females may develop gynecological complications that may require medical attention.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On