Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, 18-24 December 2022: Marital harmony

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius natives’ home life will probably be very satisfying this week. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, there could be a festive air in the house, and everyone could be in a good mood. The state of Sagittarius natives' finances is likely to hold steady. There are numerous potential revenue streams for you to explore. As you make an effort to be more self-controlled, you'll notice an improvement in your health. Some of you might have to travel to another city in order to fulfil professional responsibilities. Time and energy may be required, and it may be a trying ordeal. However, you can expect some light to enter your life through your romantic partner. It's likely that spicing up your romantic life may help you unwind. Do not go to far-flung places without adequate preparation. Most inheritance disputes can be settled quickly in court. In order to succeed on tests, Sagittarius students may need to exert more effort than usual.

Sagittarius Finance This Week

A major breakthrough in Sagittarius natives' financial situation is possible. You can expect assistance in growing your company from foreign contact. There's a chance this will bring in a lot of money. Success in making money through gambling is probable.

Sagittarius Family This Week

There's a higher chance of marital harmony and togetherness at home. There's a chance you'll have some quality time alone. Success in children's endeavors can add sparkle to your happiness and lead to celebration and goodwill throughout the household.

Sagittarius Career This Week

On the job, Sagittarius natives might run into sticky situations that call for the input of more seasoned coworkers. Making headway is a surefire way to make it through and get the attention of the people who really matter.

Sagittarius Health This Week

Sagittarius natives may enjoy robust health, and everything should be fine. Changing your nighttime routine may be your primary goal. You may also quickly return to your regular exercise schedule. When done correctly, massage therapy can be a great way to unwind and clear your head.

Sagittarius Love Life This Week

Feel free to express your heartfelt feelings to your partner on the romantic front. The two of you might grow closer as a result, and you might find it easier to confide in each other. On the other hand, the intensity of Sagittarius natives' feelings might be through the roof right now.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

