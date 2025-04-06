Menu Explore
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, April 6 - April 12, 2025 predicts a clash with a senior

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 06, 2025 04:08 AM IST

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope from April 6 - April 12, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Some long pending dues will be cleared. 

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Sky is your limit

Be cool in the relationship and continue giving the best outputs at the workplace. Financial prosperity will be at your side this week. Health is also good.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope from April 6 - April 12, 2025: You may also consider marriage this week.
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope from April 6 - April 12, 2025: You may also consider marriage this week.

The relationship will see positive turns with the support of parents. Despite challenges at work, you will succeed in meeting the expectations. Both wealth and health will also be at your side.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the lover in a good mood. You must spend more time with your lover. However, avoid imposing your ideas on the partner. You should have proper communication which will resolve most issues that exist. Singe male natives can expect someone to walk into their lives as the week progresses. You may express your feelings without hesitation and since the stars of romance are brighter this week, your proposal will be accepted. You may also consider marriage this week.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Do not let professional life be influenced by prejudices. You must not hesitate to take up new responsibilities but do not assume things will be a cakewalk. You need to keep the job safe from internal threats including ego clashes with a senior. An IT project will get the approval from the client. Students may need to put in extra effort to clear examinations. Some businessmen will be victims of online crimes. Traders may have issues with local authorities that require immediate settlement.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

There will be money to meet the daily requirements. Some long pending dues will be cleared and you will also invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. A good partnership with a financial advising company can help you make smart monetary decisions. You may spend money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run. Businessmen should be careful about online monetary crimes.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on your health. Those who have a history of cardiac issues will need to be careful. Stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Pregnant females need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler. Practice yoga and do some light exercises in the morning. Do not bring the office pressure to home and spend more time with the family.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
