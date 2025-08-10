Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, August 10-16, 2025: Stars are aligned in your favour
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Settle the scores smartly
A happy love life backed by professional success. Ensure you handle wealth diligently to meet your personal requirements. Health is a concern this week.
Overcome the stress at work and also ensure you keep your lover in a happy mood. The prosperity will help you buy a home or vehicle. Minor health issues may happen.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week
Keep the love affair safe from outsiders, and you should be ready to spare more time for the lover. The first part of the week is crucial for those who are new to the relationship. You must be a good listener and a caring person. The lover prefers you to be a strong pillar in both personal and professional endeavors. Some married relationships will have tremors as a result of interference from a third person.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week
No major productivity issue will be there. Your presence will bring in energy at team meetings. You should also be careful not to create controversies related to work. Healthcare, aviation, human resources, IT, hospitality, banking, media, and electronic professionals will see new opportunities, while those who are in senior positions may also expect a hike in salary. Businessmen can confidently launch new ventures this week. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities may have to wait for some time.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week
Prosperity will be around you. As the week progresses, you’ll see a good inflow of wealth, which will also reflect upon your lifestyle. You may buy electronic appliances, and females may also seriously consider donating money to charity. While you are in the partnership business, both you and the partner are expected to work hard this week, as wealth may double during this tenure. You may also pick this week to resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or relative.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week
There can be issues related to the chest and heart. It is good to avoid food rich in oil and fat. Instead, have a balanced diet rich in proteins and nutrients. Some females will have complications related to fever, while children may complain about oral health issues. You may also be careful about outside food while travelling. Those who drive should wear their seat belt and must follow all traffic rules.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
