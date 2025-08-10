Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, August 10-16, 2025: Stars are aligned in your favour

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Settle the scores smartly A happy love life backed by professional success. Ensure you handle wealth diligently to meet your personal requirements. Health is a concern this week. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Overcome the stress at work and also ensure you keep your lover in a happy mood. The prosperity will help you buy a home or vehicle. Minor health issues may happen.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the love affair safe from outsiders, and you should be ready to spare more time for the lover. The first part of the week is crucial for those who are new to the relationship. You must be a good listener and a caring person. The lover prefers you to be a strong pillar in both personal and professional endeavors. Some married relationships will have tremors as a result of interference from a third person.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

No major productivity issue will be there. Your presence will bring in energy at team meetings. You should also be careful not to create controversies related to work. Healthcare, aviation, human resources, IT, hospitality, banking, media, and electronic professionals will see new opportunities, while those who are in senior positions may also expect a hike in salary. Businessmen can confidently launch new ventures this week. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities may have to wait for some time.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will be around you. As the week progresses, you’ll see a good inflow of wealth, which will also reflect upon your lifestyle. You may buy electronic appliances, and females may also seriously consider donating money to charity. While you are in the partnership business, both you and the partner are expected to work hard this week, as wealth may double during this tenure. You may also pick this week to resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or relative.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

There can be issues related to the chest and heart. It is good to avoid food rich in oil and fat. Instead, have a balanced diet rich in proteins and nutrients. Some females will have complications related to fever, while children may complain about oral health issues. You may also be careful about outside food while travelling. Those who drive should wear their seat belt and must follow all traffic rules.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)