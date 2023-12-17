Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, Dec 17-23, 2023 predicts professional growth
Read Sagittarius weekly horoscope for Dec 17-23, 2023 to know your Weekly astrological predictions.
Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are a role model for many
Settle the disputes in the love life without delay. Utilize the opportunities at the workplace to professionally grow. Financial troubles will be there.
Keep your lover happy and plan a vacation. Handle the challenges at the workplace to stay productive. While financially you are not good, health will be at your side.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week
Your love life is intact this week and do not let any third person dictate things. Be cordial in the relationship and also share the emotions freely. Your decisions should not be influenced by others. Some single Sagittarius natives will go back to an old relationship which will also bring back happiness to life. For married couples, the chances of conceiving are high. Your mutual understanding may increase. You both may be mature enough to resolve your issues in no time.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week
Professionally, you will do well this week. Despite the minor troubles in the initial days of the week, you’ll succeed in achieving the targets. Stay away from office politics and also ensure you keep a note of every requirement within the project. Utilize your communication skills to impress the clients who may shoot emails appreciating your proficiency. This will work out in the future during appraisal discussions.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week
You will not see growth in finance this week. This may cause troubles in both personal and business life. The returns from previous investments may not be positive. However, some Sagittarius natives will settle old financial disputes. A bank loan will be approved which may ease the financial condition. Some Sagittarius natives will be keen to try the lick in the stock market but that is not a good idea.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week
You may start the day with mild exercise or a yoga session. A walk in the park for about 30 minutes in the morning or evening is a good idea to stay fit both mentally and physically. Some Sagittarius natives may develop mild infections such as viral fever, sore throat, or migraine.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857