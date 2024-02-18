 Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, February 18-24, 2024 predicts lifestyle changes | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, February 18-24, 2024 predicts lifestyle changes

Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, February 18-24, 2024 predicts lifestyle changes

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 18, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius weekly horoscope for Feb 18-24, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Minor frictions may exist in the love life but settle them.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, close your eyes & feel the supreme energy

Minor frictions may exist in the love life but settle them. The professional schedule will be packed but you will see success. No health or wealth issue exists.

Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, February 18-24, 2024: You will also prove your mettle at work.
Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, February 18-24, 2024: You will also prove your mettle at work.

While trouble in a relationship can dampen your spirit, finance, and health would be normal this week without much worth mentioning. You will also prove your mettle at work.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Be cool in the love affair and skip all past troubles for a better future. Be diplomatic while having disagreements in the love life. Your efforts to patch up with an ex-lover will work out. Single Sagittarius natives may find new love, especially in the first half of the week. Married people should also avoid all sorts of romantic affairs outside the wedding relationship as this can seriously impact your married life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Look for the best productive moments this week. Artists, painters, and musicians will see new opportunities to prove their skills. Minor hiccups will be there at office meetings but your commitment will help you overcome them. If you have just joined an office, things may seem complicated this week. Businessmen should avoid crucial decisions and must not invest in a new business.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

You will see no major financial challenge. The first half of the week is good for considering investments in the stock market and speculative business. You may take the initiative to settle all past financial issues with a relative or friend. You may inherit a family property or win a legal dispute, giving you financial relief. Those who have a plan to invest need to know the stock market to avoid financial losses.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have liver or lung-related issues will develop complications this week. Take a proper diet and maintain a healthy lifestyle schedule. Practice yoga and do some light exercises in the morning. Do not bring the office pressure to home and spend more time with the family. Pregnant Sagittarius females must be careful while boarding a train or while riding a two-wheeler.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On