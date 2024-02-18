Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, February 18-24, 2024 predicts lifestyle changes

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, close your eyes & feel the supreme energy Minor frictions may exist in the love life but settle them. The professional schedule will be packed but you will see success. No health or wealth issue exists. Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, February 18-24, 2024: You will also prove your mettle at work.

While trouble in a relationship can dampen your spirit, finance, and health would be normal this week without much worth mentioning. You will also prove your mettle at work.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Be cool in the love affair and skip all past troubles for a better future. Be diplomatic while having disagreements in the love life. Your efforts to patch up with an ex-lover will work out. Single Sagittarius natives may find new love, especially in the first half of the week. Married people should also avoid all sorts of romantic affairs outside the wedding relationship as this can seriously impact your married life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Look for the best productive moments this week. Artists, painters, and musicians will see new opportunities to prove their skills. Minor hiccups will be there at office meetings but your commitment will help you overcome them. If you have just joined an office, things may seem complicated this week. Businessmen should avoid crucial decisions and must not invest in a new business.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

You will see no major financial challenge. The first half of the week is good for considering investments in the stock market and speculative business. You may take the initiative to settle all past financial issues with a relative or friend. You may inherit a family property or win a legal dispute, giving you financial relief. Those who have a plan to invest need to know the stock market to avoid financial losses.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have liver or lung-related issues will develop complications this week. Take a proper diet and maintain a healthy lifestyle schedule. Practice yoga and do some light exercises in the morning. Do not bring the office pressure to home and spend more time with the family. Pregnant Sagittarius females must be careful while boarding a train or while riding a two-wheeler.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart