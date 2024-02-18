Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, February 18-24, 2024 predicts lifestyle changes
Read Sagittarius weekly horoscope for Feb 18-24, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Minor frictions may exist in the love life but settle them.
Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, close your eyes & feel the supreme energy
Minor frictions may exist in the love life but settle them. The professional schedule will be packed but you will see success. No health or wealth issue exists.
While trouble in a relationship can dampen your spirit, finance, and health would be normal this week without much worth mentioning. You will also prove your mettle at work.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week
Be cool in the love affair and skip all past troubles for a better future. Be diplomatic while having disagreements in the love life. Your efforts to patch up with an ex-lover will work out. Single Sagittarius natives may find new love, especially in the first half of the week. Married people should also avoid all sorts of romantic affairs outside the wedding relationship as this can seriously impact your married life.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week
Look for the best productive moments this week. Artists, painters, and musicians will see new opportunities to prove their skills. Minor hiccups will be there at office meetings but your commitment will help you overcome them. If you have just joined an office, things may seem complicated this week. Businessmen should avoid crucial decisions and must not invest in a new business.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week
You will see no major financial challenge. The first half of the week is good for considering investments in the stock market and speculative business. You may take the initiative to settle all past financial issues with a relative or friend. You may inherit a family property or win a legal dispute, giving you financial relief. Those who have a plan to invest need to know the stock market to avoid financial losses.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week
Those who have liver or lung-related issues will develop complications this week. Take a proper diet and maintain a healthy lifestyle schedule. Practice yoga and do some light exercises in the morning. Do not bring the office pressure to home and spend more time with the family. Pregnant Sagittarius females must be careful while boarding a train or while riding a two-wheeler.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
