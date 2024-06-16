Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, June 16-22, 2024 predicts romantic conflicts

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you love resolving the mystery of life Ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life and keep every door open to augment your wealth. Stay away from unhealthy habits. Exercise properly. Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 16-22, 2024: This week, troubleshoot love-related issues and ensure you spend more time with your lover.

This week, troubleshoot love-related issues and ensure you spend more time with your lover. Be cool at the office and meet the professional requirements. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Despite minor tremors in the first part of the week, you will be happy spending time with your lover. You can be caring and this will make the love affair more romantic. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the support of parents. Married females may have minor issues at the house of the spouse and this can be settled by talking to the husband. Pregnancy is in the cards and hence, the unmarried couple needs to be cautious and for married people, this will be good news.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

More opportunities to professionally grow will knock on the door this week. Utilize them smartly. Those who are keen to switch jobs can consider updating their profile on a job portal. Ensure you are committed to the job and no challenge will beat you. Be innovative at team meetings and have a Plan B wherever required. Some professionals will travel for job reasons and perhaps to even places abroad.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Despite financial issues in the first part of the week, you can go ahead with the plan to purchase gold and property. You may settle a legal issue for property. A celebration or marriage will take place within the family and you will need to make a decent contribution. Businessmen will be successful in finding funds abroad and some long pending dues will also be cleared.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

You will have no serious complications in life but you must stay away from stress and pressure. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body. Children may have a viral fever or sore throat but they won't be serious.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)