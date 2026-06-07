Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, June 8–14, 2026: Knowing your worth may unlock a professional breakthrough

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly horoscope prediction says, this week may bring greater clarity around situations that have felt uncertain. Facts could replace assumptions, helping you make decisions with more confidence. You may become more aware of where your time, energy, and emotions are being invested. Strong boundaries and honest communication are likely to play an important role in both personal and professional matters. The more you trust your judgment, the easier it may become to recognise what deserves your attention and what no longer does. Sagittarius Horoscope (Freepik)

Love Horoscope Weekly Love may encourage honest conversations and healthier boundaries. You could find yourself becoming clearer about what you need from a relationship and what you are no longer willing to tolerate. For single individuals, emotional maturity and self-respect may help attract a more meaningful connection. Those in relationships may strengthen their bond through openness, honesty, and mutual understanding.

Career Horoscope Weekly Professional success may come through practical thinking and clear decision-making. This is a good time to recognise the value of your skills, time, and expertise. A situation that once felt uncertain could reveal its true nature, helping you move forward with greater confidence. Strong boundaries may help you focus on what matters most.

Money Horoscope Weekly Financial matters may benefit from a logical and disciplined approach. Avoid making decisions based on assumptions or emotions alone. Understanding your worth and making practical choices may help protect your resources and create greater stability. Careful planning could lead to positive long-term results.

Health Horoscope Weekly Your wellbeing may improve when you stop carrying unnecessary emotional weight. Setting boundaries can help reduce stress and create more space for rest and balance. A clearer mind may also help you feel more focused, energised, and emotionally secure throughout the week.

Advice for the week What becomes clear now may help you make stronger choices moving forward.

(Inputs from Kishori Sud)