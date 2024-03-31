 Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 31- April 6, 2024: Predicts a favourable time in academics | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 31- April 6, 2024: Predicts a favourable time in academics

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 31, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius weekly horoscope for March 31,2024 to know your astrological predictions. Have a good day in terms of love.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, this is a good week in terms of productivity at the office.

Have a romantic week where your love life will have a positive impact. Despite minor hiccups, the professional results will be positive. Finance is also good.

Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, Mar 31, 2024: Both finance and health will also support you.

Have a good day in terms of love. This is a good week in terms of productivity at the office. Both finance and health will also support you.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

No major issue will be there in the love affair but you need to be careful to not hurt the emotions of the lover. Minor ego-related issues may come up which you need to resolve before things go out of hand. You may have a romantic vacation at a hill station where you can also experiment with things to make the relationship stronger. This week is good to fix marriage and those who are serious about the relationship can make suitable decisions. You may even patch up with the old flame, which is a great thing.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

There is scope for career growth. Handle office pressure with care and utilize every opportunity to prove professional proficiency. Some IT professionals and engineers will relocate abroad. Those who are in the healthcare, hospitality, and transport sectors will have a tight schedule. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Despite the monetary achievement, it is good to have control over the expenditure. Some Sagittarius natives will find success in speculative business but your priority must be to save wealth for the rainy day. This week is good to invest in mutual funds and some Sagittarius natives will also win a legal battle over property. Put to settle a dispute over wealth involving a sibling.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Consult a doctor whenever you feel unwell. Minor health issues may be there in the second part of the week. You need to be careful while having digestion-related issues as this can get complicated. Sugar and hypertension patients need extra care. Children need to be careful while on excursions.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, ptimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

