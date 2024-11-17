Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, November 17 to 23, 2024 predicts job offers for students

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, avoid confrontations this week Keep the romantic life intact by settling all issues. Resolve the productivity issues at work. You may pick the week to resolve monetary issues with friends. Sagittarius Wekly Horoscope Today, November 17 to 23, 2024: This week will witness a strong romantic bonding.

This week will witness a strong romantic bonding. Put in effort to give the best results in the job. Your monetary status is good to make smart financial decisions this week. No major medical issue will also impact the life.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

You need to keep the love affair engaging through activities that you both love. Open communication is crucial and some long-distance love affairs will see minor tremors in the second part of the week. The chance of finding a new lover is higher and the relationship will also get stronger. You need to be expressive while spending time with your partner and do not hesitate to present your feelings. Married females may conceive this week.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful to not miss the deadlines. Some tasks will have critical deadlines and you need to put in additional efforts. Those who are new to the organization must be careful while giving opinions at team sessions. You may have interviews lined up and brush up your skills to clear them. Some students will obtain their first offer letter this week. Businessmen should be careful about new partnerships and those who want to launch a new concept can pick the second part of the week.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will be there but you should also be careful about the expenditure. Avoid large-scale investments, especially in the stock market. However, mutual funds will be a good option. Females may pick the week to donate money to charity. Traders will be able to expand the business to new territories while you will also require spending for a celebration at the office or within the family.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Your physical health is perfect. No major medical issue will ruin the week. However, you need to have a balanced office and personal life. Try to munch on healthy and baked snacks and stay away from deep-fried snacks. You must start the day with mild exercise and should also consult a doctor whenever feeling uneasiness.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

