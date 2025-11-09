Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, November 9-15, 2025: A good time to make smart investments

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, embrace risks Stay happy in the love affair this week. You will see opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Keep a watch on your lifestyle. Wealth will be positive. Sagittarius Horoscope November 2025: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Take the initiative to resolve love-related issues. You are good at your job, and this will help you climb the steps to success. Make smart financial decisions and enjoy good health.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

The relationship demands more communication. You must be careful about the external interferences in the love affair that may have serious consequences. Some natives who are on the verge of a break may resolve the crisis to make the relationship stronger. Take your partner for a vacation or give surprise gifts. Married natives have higher chances of getting conceived. Some love affairs may turn toxic, and women who find it choking can come out of it.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

You may have pressure to deviate from the ethics. This may create issues at the workplace. Utilize the communication skills to impress the clients. IT, healthcare, hospitality, media, advertising, electronic, human resources, banking, and management professionals will see opportunities abroad. Avoid office gossip and take steps to resolve minor challenges that may pop up by the middle of the week. Those who have job interviews will be successful in clearing them. Entrepreneurs can consider new expansion plans as the week is good in terms of both business and wealth.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Some old investments will bring in good returns, while those who are into freelancing will also get additional financial benefits. You may resolve a financial issue with a friend this week. Despite your passion for stock and trading, it is good to have control over investments, including in speculative business. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters and will also sign new partnership deals.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Avoid unhealthy practices, including lack of exercise and consumption of fat-rich food. You should be careful about pain in joints. Those who suffer from heart and lung ailments need to take precautions. You may develop migraine, viral fever, or oral health issues. Skin and ear infections will also be common this week. Seniors should avoid underwater activities. Children should also be careful while playing, as minor bruises may happen.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

