Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, October 26-November 1, 2025: Astro tips for new investments

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Sail in a troubled sea, as it makes you a good sailor Troubleshoot romance issues and continue spending more time together. Professionally, you are good, and your health is perfect. Stay happy throughout the week. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Settle the love issues and take up more professional responsibilities. Both your health and wealth will be great this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

The relationship will see minor hiccups this week. You may be short-tempered, and their sudden reaction can cause tremors in the love life. The second part of the week is good to express the feeling to the crush, while some females will go back to their ex-lover. You should also be ready to accept the issues in attitude, and this may strengthen the relationship. Those who are single can also expect to meet up with someone special in the first half of the week.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Consider all possible ways to maintain high productivity. Some tasks will require you to travel to faraway places. This will be more common in marketing, sales promotion, IT, and the arts. You may also expect appreciation from clients, especially when you are into finance, offshore sales, and healthcare. Students will ensure good performance in examinations, while some professionals will move abroad for job reasons. Businessmen should be careful about new partnerships. However, the first part of the week is also good to launch a new concept or product.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in, and this will help you make investments in real estate. Some females will resolve a monetary or property dispute with a sibling or relative. Ensure you have a proper financial management plan, and roping in experts for guidance is also a great idea. You may consider stock trading, mutual funds, and property as sources of investment. Businessmen will have trouble related to partnerships. However, funds will come in.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

There will be no major ailment this week. However, diabetic natives need to be careful about their diet. You should avoid lifting heavy objects. There can also be pain at joints, and seniors will require consulting a doctor for ear-related infections. Children will be free from viral fever, but oral health issues and minor bruises will be there.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)