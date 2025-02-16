Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, February 16-22, 2025 advices buying an automobile

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Stand by the principles Take up new opportunities at work and ensure you also have a strong relationship with the lover. Consider smart financial investments as well this week. Scorpio Weekly Horoscope February 16 to 22, 2025: Both health and wealth will bless you this week.

Do not dig into the past in the relationship to enjoy the relationship. Stay committed to the job to accomplish every assigned task. Both health and wealth will bless you this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Be open in communication and share all emotions unconditionally. You should avoid unpleasant discussions that may impact your relationship. Your attitude is crucial while you spare time for the partner and do not get into discussions that may emotionally hurt the lover. The second part of the week is crucial for those who are new in a relationship. Some long-term relationships may end up in a breakup this week. Single females may invite the attention of people while attending an event or a family function and can also expect a proposal.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Your approach towards the job should be positive. The first half of the week may not be productive and this may invite criticism from the seniors. However, you will overcome this as soon as things are on track. Politicians, painters, authors, chefs, lawyers, and historians will receive accolades while bankers and accountants will relocate their workplaces. While professional businessmen are fortunate this week, be careful while making major investment decisions, especially abroad.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

The second part of the week is good for buying an automobile. Seniors may divide the wealth among children. Some Scorpios will try their fortune in the stock market which will bring in good returns. A long-fought legal battle will be over and the verdict will get you compensation. Businessmen will find additional funds from partners to expand the business.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

You are healthy this week but ensure the diet is perfect and rich in proteins and nutrients. There can be gynecological issues for females and it is also good to consult a doctor. You must be careful about digestion issues and avoid food from outside. Office pressure should be left outside the home while entering. You can pick the first part of the week to quit tobacco and alcohol.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)