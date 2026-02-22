Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, February 22-28, 2026: Cosmic guidance for financial growth

    Scorpio Weekly Horoscope: Feelings deepen through honest talks and thoughtful actions this week.

    Published on: Feb 22, 2026 4:13 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Quiet Strength Guides Your Steady Forward Steps

    This week you feel focused and sure. Tasks that needed attention move forward. Trust instincts, stay calm, and accept help from close friends when offered.

    Scorpio Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Scorpio Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Your concentration is strong this week; use it for important chores and careful planning. Private plans can take shape with gentle action. Keep thoughts clear and avoid rush. Sharing small details with someone trusted brings useful support and new calm. Celebrate small wins quietly daily till this weekend.

    Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
    Feelings deepen through honest talks and thoughtful actions this week. Share small truths with someone you trust and listen with your full attention. Give time and quiet support rather than rush. A gentle compliment or a helpful gesture will warm the heart. If worry appears, speak plainly and choose calm words. Let small shared tasks build closeness. Respect boundaries and offer steady care; this will help love grow stronger in kind and quiet ways.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
    Use focus to finish key tasks with care and avoid distractions. Make a short plan that lists the next steps and follow them one by one. Offer help to teammates when you can and accept honest feedback. Keep notes so ideas are not lost. Small steady improvements now will save time later and show your reliability. Speak kindly in meetings and thank others for support; this builds trust and calm praise. Stay humble and learn.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
    Be careful with extra spending and check bills twice this week. Write down each payment to see where money goes. Look for small ways to save, like choosing practical and lasting items instead of quick treats. If a small surprise cost appears, speak with family to find a fair plan. Delay major purchases until you feel sure. These steady moves will guard your savings and bring calm control over monthly costs. Choose simple options often.

    Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
    Rest deeply when your body needs it and keep gentle movement every day. Try short walks, light stretches, or calm breath exercises to lower stress and lift mood. Eat balanced vegetarian meals and choose fresh fruits and simple grains. Drink water often and avoid heavy snacks late at night. Keep a steady sleep time and limit long screen hours before bed. Small, kind habits will help energy stay steady and mind remain calm. Stay cheerful.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
    • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
    • Symbol: Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, February 22-28, 2026: Cosmic Guidance For Financial Growth

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes