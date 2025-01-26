Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, January 26- February 1 , 2025 predicts good returns in the future
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Today, January 26- February 1, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Keep the health under watch.
Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep your options ready to strike
Look for pleasant moments in the love affair and take up new official tasks to prove your professional mettle. You will also see a good inflow of wealth.
Settle the relationship issues and consider spending more time together. You may also get opportunities this week to prove your professional diligence. Take up new financial investments that will bring out good returns in the future. Keep the health under watch.
Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
Single Scorpios may come across a new person but wait for a few days to propose. You should have proper communication which will resolve most issues that exist. Spend more in the relationship and also value your partner. Be committed and shower affection. This will boost the love affair. Some Scorpios will be happy to take the relationship forward and will consider the marriage as well.
Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
If you are a team leader or manager, your efforts would put the operation on track, and as a result, the company would get good profit. Those who are not happy with the organization and its atmosphere can consider quitting it and updating their profile on a job website. Some team meetings can go haywire but do not lose the temper. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination. You will also come across job opportunities from foreign countries.
Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
Financial prosperity will permit you to make crucial investment decisions including stock and trade. You may go ahead with the plan to buy property while some females will need to spend for a celebration within the family. You can buy jewelry or a vehicle. This week is also good to invest in real estate or buy a new house Businessmen may find revenues from foreign trade. Be cautious while dealing with international clients as there can be disputes related to finance.
Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
Minor ailments may occur but for serious health issues, consulting a doctor is a good option. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports this week. Athletes may develop minor injuries on the field. Be careful while climbing the staircase and boarding a bus in the second part of the week.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope