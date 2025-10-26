Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, October 26-November 1, 2025: Wealth at your side

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you always sound positive Stay happy in the relationship. Consider new tasks at the workplace to meet professional expectations. Health may have issues while money is at your side. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend more time with the lover. Take up new tasks at work and ensure professionalism. You will see prosperity in life. However, your health may have issues this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

The love affair demands more communication this week. You may either agree or disagree on different matters, but provide the space to express what each person believes. Females can expect more than one proposal, and surprisingly, you may get one from someone whom you know as a friend or coworker or classmate. Do not be possessive, and some natives will find the relationship to be toxic. Coming out of it will be the best idea.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Minor job-related problems can happen this week. Your commitment to the profession will be visible, but some office-related politics can play the spoilsport. It is good to take up new tasks that will also reflect your responsibility, leading to career growth. Those who appear for interviews must work hard to get positive results. Some job seekers will get an offer from abroad, and this should not be missed. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will see positive results.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Money will come in, and this will help you make investments in the stock market. You may clear the monetary issues with friends. This is also a good time to renovate the house or even buy a new vehicle. You may invest in real estate or businesses related to hospitality, beverages, transport, and healthcare. Some natives would need to spend on medical expenses for a sibling.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

You may feel minor ailments related to the eyes, ears, and throat this week. However, the general health will be good. You may also develop trouble sleeping. Seniors must avoid stress and spend more time with the family. Reduce the intake of oily and spicy food and instead add more leafy vegetables to the diet. Those who have asthma must be careful while traveling outdoors.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

