Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, October 26-November 1, 2025: Wealth at your side
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope: Health may have issues while money is at your side.
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you always sound positive
Stay happy in the relationship. Consider new tasks at the workplace to meet professional expectations. Health may have issues while money is at your side.
Spend more time with the lover. Take up new tasks at work and ensure professionalism. You will see prosperity in life. However, your health may have issues this week.
Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
The love affair demands more communication this week. You may either agree or disagree on different matters, but provide the space to express what each person believes. Females can expect more than one proposal, and surprisingly, you may get one from someone whom you know as a friend or coworker or classmate. Do not be possessive, and some natives will find the relationship to be toxic. Coming out of it will be the best idea.
Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
Minor job-related problems can happen this week. Your commitment to the profession will be visible, but some office-related politics can play the spoilsport. It is good to take up new tasks that will also reflect your responsibility, leading to career growth. Those who appear for interviews must work hard to get positive results. Some job seekers will get an offer from abroad, and this should not be missed. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will see positive results.
Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
Money will come in, and this will help you make investments in the stock market. You may clear the monetary issues with friends. This is also a good time to renovate the house or even buy a new vehicle. You may invest in real estate or businesses related to hospitality, beverages, transport, and healthcare. Some natives would need to spend on medical expenses for a sibling.
Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
You may feel minor ailments related to the eyes, ears, and throat this week. However, the general health will be good. You may also develop trouble sleeping. Seniors must avoid stress and spend more time with the family. Reduce the intake of oily and spicy food and instead add more leafy vegetables to the diet. Those who have asthma must be careful while traveling outdoors.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
