Weekly Horoscope Taurus, February 18-24, 2024 predicts financial windfall

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you love troubles Keep the love life warm this week. Handle professional troubles with commitment. Financially you are good and health will be positive at your side this week. Weekly Horoscope Taurus, February 18-22, 2024: Financially you are good and health will be positive at your side this week.

Ensure you share a harmonious relationship with the lover. Take up new tasks at office to prove the potential. Your financial status is good today and no major health issue will trouble you.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Your attitude plays a crucial role in the love relationship. Treat the lover with respect and shower affection unconditionally. Your support in both personal and professional endeavors will make the partner happy and the relationship will be stronger. Avoid confrontations of all sorts and ensure no clash goes beyond control. Single Taurus natives may also receive a proposal from an unexpected person this week. Married females can conceive in the first part of the week.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Your productivity may not be impressive in the first part of the week. However, things will improve as the week progresses. Some professionals will have a promotion or a hike in their salary. New responsibilities will come knocking on the door. Accept challenges and utilize every opportunity to prove your potential. There will be chances to even relocate abroad. Some students will also get an

admission at foreign universities.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate in terms of wealth. The week will say a good inflow of wealth. Money will come in from different sources including a previous investment. Taurus natives can expect to inherit a family property this week. A medical emergency at home would need you to spend a big amount. You may also have legal issues this week which also would need high spending.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will impact the routine life. You will recover from some ailments. Pregnant females should avoid adventure activities and stay away from junk food and alcohol. Be careful about your diet and skip both alcohol and tobacco this week. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Taurus natives must start the day with mild exercise and should also consult a doctor whenever feeling uneasiness.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart