 Weekly Horoscope Taurus, February 18-24, 2024 predicts financial windfall
Weekly Horoscope Taurus, February 18-24, 2024 predicts financial windfall

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, February 18-24, 2024 predicts financial windfall

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 18, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus weekly horoscope for Feb 18-24, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep the love life warm this week.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you love troubles

Keep the love life warm this week. Handle professional troubles with commitment. Financially you are good and health will be positive at your side this week.

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, February 18-22, 2024: Financially you are good and health will be positive at your side this week.

Ensure you share a harmonious relationship with the lover. Take up new tasks at office to prove the potential. Your financial status is good today and no major health issue will trouble you.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Your attitude plays a crucial role in the love relationship. Treat the lover with respect and shower affection unconditionally. Your support in both personal and professional endeavors will make the partner happy and the relationship will be stronger. Avoid confrontations of all sorts and ensure no clash goes beyond control. Single Taurus natives may also receive a proposal from an unexpected person this week. Married females can conceive in the first part of the week.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Your productivity may not be impressive in the first part of the week. However, things will improve as the week progresses. Some professionals will have a promotion or a hike in their salary. New responsibilities will come knocking on the door. Accept challenges and utilize every opportunity to prove your potential. There will be chances to even relocate abroad. Some students will also get an

admission at foreign universities.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate in terms of wealth. The week will say a good inflow of wealth. Money will come in from different sources including a previous investment. Taurus natives can expect to inherit a family property this week. A medical emergency at home would need you to spend a big amount. You may also have legal issues this week which also would need high spending.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will impact the routine life. You will recover from some ailments. Pregnant females should avoid adventure activities and stay away from junk food and alcohol. Be careful about your diet and skip both alcohol and tobacco this week. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Taurus natives must start the day with mild exercise and should also consult a doctor whenever feeling uneasiness.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

