Weekly Horoscope Taurus, January 29- February 4, 2023:A positive outlook on life

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Weekly Astrological Predictions says, taureans, this week more than ever, need to adopt a positive outlook on life. In the workplace, you will maintain your drive to succeed. Shed your fears and do something brave in your career this week. Businesspeople may be able to strike deals that will boost their finances. If you help your spouse out, they will probably do well in their career. Practice yoga and other forms of exercise regularly to boost your mood and energy levels. It might not be the best time for developing new friendships or strengthening old ones. You may be swamped with work and family responsibilities. It will be up to you to work things out with your family member. When travelling by road, Taurus natives should exercise caution. Possible disruptions to your schedule include traffic jams and alternative routes. Tenants who are a good fit for a landlord's needs are out there. Students may be accepted into a prestigious programmes.

Taurus Finance This Week

Business people should not be afraid of failure and instead strive for growth. A lot of money could be made by taking calculated risks. You can turn your past financial losses into present-day profits. You may receive payments that were blocked.

Taurus Family This Week

The elderly member's health may become a major issue. You ought to see them more frequently. Household chores will pile up, and you'll have to shell out cash to make your house feel like a home. To repair broken relationships, you should visit your distant relatives.

Taurus Career This Week

Being bold in your professional life could open doors to new opportunities. Opportunities for Taureans to take on international assignments may arise. A boost in professional relationships with superiors can have a positive effect on one's career.

Taurus Health This Week

You need to make time for yourself to develop a routine that will serve you well in the future. To keep your immune system strong, it is recommended that you eat a healthy diet.

Taurus Love Life This Week

The married life of Taurus natives is likely to be fruitful, and any arguments may be amicably resolved. Spend more time with your significant other. Singles who feel a pull toward an old connection may want to pursue the friendship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

