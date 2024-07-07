Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 7-13, 2024 predicts a positive response to love

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, spreading happiness is your mission Troubleshoot relationship issues to have a great love life. Take up new tasks at the office to bring out positive outputs. Both health and wealth will be positive. Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 7-13, 2024: Both health and wealth will be positive.

Minor issues will exist in the relationship. However, take steps to overcome them. Resolve professional challenges to stay productive at the workplace. Both your health and wealth will be great this week.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Look for more pleasant moments in the love affair. Though minor tremors may come up in the first part of the week, you will have a great love life. Be open in communication and share all emotions unconditionally. You should avoid unpleasant discussions that may impact your relationship. Always shower affectionately and plan a vacation this week. Single Taurus natives may propose to get a positive response. Married Taurus males must not get entangled in casual hookups that may hurt the family life.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Take up a new role at the workplace and you will see the changes happening around. Some clients will request especially for your service which will reflect your significance in the team. Those who plan to move abroad for higher studies will have good news. Businessmen should hold on to the launching of new products and concepts while those who deal with textiles, IT products, electronics, and automobiles will see positive results.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are good. A bank loan will be approved and a financial dispute with a sibling will be settled. As wealth comes in, you will be keen to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. Some Taurus natives will earn from a freelancing option while a few females can expect a hike in salary. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds that will help in future trade expansions.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have chest-related ailments should be careful as minor complications may arise. Avoid adventure sports including underwater activities as mi or injuries may happen. While traveling somewhere, take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you. You may also join a gym this week to keep the body in shape.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

