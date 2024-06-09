Weekly Horoscope Taurus, June 9-15, 2024 predicts turbulence in love life
Read Taurus weekly horoscope for June 9-15, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. The love life is prosperous this week with many pleasant incidents.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are valiant always!
The love life is prosperous this week with many pleasant incidents. Look for professional growth and financial success will be at your side, Health is good.
The love relationship is fabulous and new love will hit you. Ensure you give the best at work this week. No major health or medical issues will trouble you.
Taurus Love Horoscope This Week
Minor turbulence in the first part of the week can cause mental stress. Avoid this by having open communication with the lover. Spend more time together and ensure you do not delve into the past that may upset the partner. Share happy emotions and also indulge in activities that you both love. Single Taurus natives will fall in love and will also propose to receive positive feedback.
Taurus Career Horoscope This Week
You will see new opportunities at the job to prove your diligence. Be ready to take up new roles at work. Some professionals especially those associated with the healthcare and IT sectors will see chances abroad. Bankers and accountants need to be extremely careful while making balance sheets. Those who are in the last leg of work at the office may get multiple interview calls and brush up their professional knowledge to outshine the rest of the candidates. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds to make serious expansions to new areas.
Taurus Money Horoscope This Week
You will see prosperity knocking on the door. Wealth will come from different sources and this also permits you to accomplish many long-pending desires. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a property or vehicle. Some Taurus females will win legal property disputes. Go ahead with the plan for a vacation abroad. A sibling would request financial help which you can provide.
Taurus Health Horoscope This Week
You are good in terms of health. There will be relief from heart-related issues. Minor complications associated with breath will be there but your health will be intact. You should be conscious about the diet and must consume more vegetables and fruits. Have more fiber and skip both tobacco and alcohol. Seniors who have minor sleep-related issues must opt for traditional methods.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
