Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 10-16, 2024 predicts time for investments
Read Taurus weekly horoscope for March 10-16,2024 to know your astrological predictions. Have a productive day in terms of love and job.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Go for golden opportunities
Have a productive day in terms of love and job. Utilize the opportunities to prove your mettle at the job. Financial success helps in having a good life this week.
This week, you will see interesting activities in the love life including a new proposal. Be confident about your professional skills. Both money and health will be at your side.
Taurus Love Horoscope This Week
Avoid arguments in the relationship despite having disagreements. Shower affection on the partner to receive it back. All minor frictions will be settled and you will share some happy moments with the lover. Look for opportunities to take the love affair to the next level. Some relationships will be approved by parents. Marriage is also on the cards. Avoid office romance, especially with married coworkers. Some single Taurus natives are lucky to fall in love this week.
Taurus Career Horoscope This Week
Be confident while attending job interviews this week. You will be successful in getting an offer letter. IT professionals will have foreign assignments and some people may even travel abroad. Students moving to foreign universities need to update the details and wait for the university calls. You should be careful to avoid office politics and also ensure all assigned tasks are handled diligently. Businessmen will see opportunities to expand to new territories abroad.
Taurus Money Horoscope This Week
Financial success will help you accomplish many long pending goals this week. You may invest in real estate or buy a vehicle. Some seniors will also find wealth for the child’s marriage. A bank loan will be approved and you will also be able to clear all pending dues. You may have medical emergencies in the family and your relatives may expect your aid.
Taurus Health Horoscope This Week
No major health issue will trouble you. There will be minor issues including coughing, sneezing, throat infection, and viral fever which may not hurt or hamper the schedule. Keep control of your emotions as this would reduce mental stress. Some females who are pregnant may have pain in their joints and should also avoid riding a bike or boarding a train. Cut down both fat and oil from food and have more veggies and fruits.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857
