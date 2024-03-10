Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 10-16, 2024 predicts time for investments

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Go for golden opportunities Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 10-16, 2024. Look for opportunities to take the love affair to the next level.

Have a productive day in terms of love and job. Utilize the opportunities to prove your mettle at the job. Financial success helps in having a good life this week.

This week, you will see interesting activities in the love life including a new proposal. Be confident about your professional skills. Both money and health will be at your side.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Avoid arguments in the relationship despite having disagreements. Shower affection on the partner to receive it back. All minor frictions will be settled and you will share some happy moments with the lover. Look for opportunities to take the love affair to the next level. Some relationships will be approved by parents. Marriage is also on the cards. Avoid office romance, especially with married coworkers. Some single Taurus natives are lucky to fall in love this week.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Be confident while attending job interviews this week. You will be successful in getting an offer letter. IT professionals will have foreign assignments and some people may even travel abroad. Students moving to foreign universities need to update the details and wait for the university calls. You should be careful to avoid office politics and also ensure all assigned tasks are handled diligently. Businessmen will see opportunities to expand to new territories abroad.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Financial success will help you accomplish many long pending goals this week. You may invest in real estate or buy a vehicle. Some seniors will also find wealth for the child’s marriage. A bank loan will be approved and you will also be able to clear all pending dues. You may have medical emergencies in the family and your relatives may expect your aid.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will trouble you. There will be minor issues including coughing, sneezing, throat infection, and viral fever which may not hurt or hamper the schedule. Keep control of your emotions as this would reduce mental stress. Some females who are pregnant may have pain in their joints and should also avoid riding a bike or boarding a train. Cut down both fat and oil from food and have more veggies and fruits.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857