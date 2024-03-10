 Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 10-16, 2024 predicts time for investments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 10-16, 2024 predicts time for investments

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 10-16, 2024 predicts time for investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 10, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus weekly horoscope for March 10-16,2024 to know your astrological predictions. Have a productive day in terms of love and job.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Go for golden opportunities

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 10-16, 2024. Look for opportunities to take the love affair to the next level.
Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 10-16, 2024. Look for opportunities to take the love affair to the next level.

Have a productive day in terms of love and job. Utilize the opportunities to prove your mettle at the job. Financial success helps in having a good life this week.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This week, you will see interesting activities in the love life including a new proposal. Be confident about your professional skills. Both money and health will be at your side.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Avoid arguments in the relationship despite having disagreements. Shower affection on the partner to receive it back. All minor frictions will be settled and you will share some happy moments with the lover. Look for opportunities to take the love affair to the next level. Some relationships will be approved by parents. Marriage is also on the cards. Avoid office romance, especially with married coworkers. Some single Taurus natives are lucky to fall in love this week.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Be confident while attending job interviews this week. You will be successful in getting an offer letter. IT professionals will have foreign assignments and some people may even travel abroad. Students moving to foreign universities need to update the details and wait for the university calls. You should be careful to avoid office politics and also ensure all assigned tasks are handled diligently. Businessmen will see opportunities to expand to new territories abroad.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Financial success will help you accomplish many long pending goals this week. You may invest in real estate or buy a vehicle. Some seniors will also find wealth for the child’s marriage. A bank loan will be approved and you will also be able to clear all pending dues. You may have medical emergencies in the family and your relatives may expect your aid.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will trouble you. There will be minor issues including coughing, sneezing, throat infection, and viral fever which may not hurt or hamper the schedule. Keep control of your emotions as this would reduce mental stress. Some females who are pregnant may have pain in their joints and should also avoid riding a bike or boarding a train. Cut down both fat and oil from food and have more veggies and fruits.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On