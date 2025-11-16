Weekly Horoscope Taurus, November 16-22, 2025: Professional success may come your way

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, look for productivity options The relationship will be positive this week. The professional life will be positive, and you will also clear all financial issues. Minor health issues may exist. Taurus Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Look for pleasant moments in love, and you will see positive results. Professional success is another takeaway. Financial status will be good. Health demands more attention this week.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Look for more pleasant moments in the love affair. Though minor tremors may come up in the first part of the week, you will have a great love life. You may plan a vacation to spend some quality time together. It is a good time to discuss the love affair with the parents. You will be successful in resolving the issue soon. Married females may get conceived this week, and some single females will also get engaged.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

You need to pay more attention to the productivity this week. There will be minor issues associated with egos at the workplace. A senior may try snatching your credits for specific tasks. You may also require travelling this week. Those who handle architecture, engineering, copywriting, advertising, media, and electronic profiles will have a tight schedule. Some students will attend competitive examinations to clear them. Those who are attempting higher studies will have good news.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in this week. You may buy electronic appliances. There will be relief in property issues within the family. A bank loan will be approved, while you will need to provide financial help to a needy relative or sibling. Avoid speculative business this week. Businessmen looking for good returns will be happy, while entrepreneurs may also consider taking the business to new territories, including foreign lands.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have a history of cardiac issues may develop problems in the second half of the day. Consult a doctor whenever needed. Practice yoga or meditation to resolve mental stress issues. Do walk both in the morning and evening, as this can keep you healthy. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Eat well and exercise to stay healthy. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food, as that can also lead to more obesity.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)