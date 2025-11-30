Weekly Horoscope Taurus, November 30- December 6, 2025: Minor issues may exist in the relationship

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be creative Troubleshoot romance issues and look for a creative love life. Professionally, you are good, and your health is perfect. Stay happy throughout the week. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Minor issues will exist in the relationship, but ensure you resolve them. Resolve professional challenges to stay productive at the workplace. Both wealth and health demand more attention.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Your love affair demands more communication. However, it is also crucial to watch the words and gestures. Avoid conversations that may hurt the emotions of the partner. A relationship gets stronger when both partners share happiness and grief. Do not let a third person make calls in your relationship. Married natives should stay away from extramarital affairs that can have a serious impact on family life serious week. Some females will be serious about expanding the family.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

The professional life will be productive this week. You will resolve most professional challenges. The first part of the week is good to attend job interviews. IT, healthcare, aviation, banking, advertising, architecture, and hospitality professionals will see opportunities abroad. You may come up with new concepts in the business. A senior will guide you during the tough times at the workplace. Those who are expecting a raise or promotion will have reasons to smile. Businessmen can seriously consider expanding the trade to new territories.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

There can be minor monetary issues in the first part of the week. However, things will be on track as the week progresses. You may buy electronic appliances. There will be success in property-related conflicts. There will be financial support from the spouse, and this will help in handling some crucial issues in the second half of the week. Businessmen will clear tax-related issues. You will also sell a property.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Health demands more attention. Avoid taking official stress home. Those who drive a four-wheeler should be careful in the second half of the week. Avoid alcohol and tobacco this week and drink plenty of water. The natives with a history of cardiac illness may develop complications. Those who have surgery scheduled for this week can go ahead with it.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)