Cop who shot dead wife dies by suicide

The Delhi Police constable, who allegedly shot dead his wife with his service pistol on a road in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri early Monday, was found dead with a gunshot wound near a luxury hotel in Mayur Vihar on Tuesday evening, bringing a nearly 40-hour manhunt for him to an end, senior police officers said. Deputy commissioner of police (east) Rajeev Kumar confirmed that Bhati, who had been wanted in connection with his wife’s murder, was found dead near the parking lot.

Police said constable Manish Bhati, 32, allegedly died by suicide using the same service pistol with which he is suspected to have killed his wife, Priyanka Bhati, also 32. His body was found at a parking lot around 6pm after a passerby alerted police.

The service pistol was found near Bhati’s body. However, the scooter he was riding when he allegedly killed his wife and fled the scene was not found at the parking site, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Rajeev Kumar confirmed that Bhati, who had been wanted in connection with his wife’s murder, was found dead near the parking lot. A team from the Mayur Vihar police station reached the spot after being alerted by a passerby.

“A beat officer and other personnel were patrolling parks and streets when they were alerted about a person lying motionless in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his right temple. The personnel reached the spot and found him dead. They identified him as constable Manish Bhati and immediately alerted senior officers,” Kumar said.

Prima facie, Kumar said, it appeared that Bhati shot himself 10 to 15 minutes before his body was discovered. The exact time of death will be ascertained through an autopsy at the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital mortuary on Wednesday, he said, adding that police teams were searching for Bhati’s scooter.

“We have initiated inquest proceedings and informed Bhati’s relatives. We are now trying to ascertain where Bhati went and stayed after killing his wife in the early hours of Monday. CCTV footage is being scanned to establish his trail,” Kumar said.

Around 2am on Monday, Bhati and his wife, Priyanka, left their East Vinod Nagar residence on a scooter. CCTV footage obtained by police showed the couple stopping on a road nearly 150 metres from their house and arguing for around two minutes before Bhati allegedly pulled out his service pistol and shot Priyanka in the chest from point-blank range. He then allegedly fled on the scooter, leaving her bleeding on the road.

Police were alerted around 3am by a delivery executive who was passing through the area and spotted Priyanka. A police team rushed her to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. CCTV footage subsequently led police to identify her husband as the alleged shooter.

A murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Kalyanpuri police station, and multiple teams were formed to trace Bhati.

Further examination of CCTV footage showed Bhati riding towards his residence and later towards Pandav Nagar, reaching the vicinity of National Highway 24 before taking a road that was not covered by CCTV cameras. Suspecting that he may have fled Delhi and could be hiding in Uttar Pradesh, police sent teams to Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Hapur to look for him.

The process to issue a look-out circular (LoC) had also been initiated, while teams continued searching for him in Delhi, a police officer said, asking not to be named.

Priyanka’s brother, Nitin, said police informed him about Bhati’s death on Tuesday evening.

“Now that my sister’s killer has killed himself, we have got justice for her. We don’t want to pursue her murder case further,” he said.