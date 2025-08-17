Weekly Horoscope Virgo, August 17-23, 2025: Good well-being with financial gains ahead this week
Virgo Weekly Horoscope: Prefer safe financial investments this week.
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Stay positive always
Value the relationship with sincerity and honesty. Meet the professional requirement through commitment. Prefer safe financial investments this week.
Handle professional challenges with confidence. Ensure you keep the lover happy this week. Financially, you are good, and your health is also normal.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
This week is richly packed with romance, and it is natural for you to fall in love. Female natives can expect more than one proposal, and surprisingly, you may get one from someone whom you know as a friend, coworker, or classmate. You need to provide personal space for the lover. While you have arguments, you need to be careful not to hurt your partner's feelings. There is more scope for communication in the love affair. This will strengthen the bond.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
Be sensitive at the office and avoid confrontation with seniors. Your concepts will be approved by the management, which will add value to the profile. IT, healthcare, human resources, banking, media, and legal professionals will see new opportunities. Do not compromise on ethics even under pressure, and this will lead to career growth. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond your horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will be at your side, and this will help you make smart financial decisions. You may confidently invest in the stock market, while some women will be happy renovating a house or even buying one. You may also buy electronic appliances this week. A sibling may ask for financial assistance, and you may provide it. However, before you part with a large amount, ensure it will be paid back.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
Your health is good, and there will be relief from viral fever and oral health issues. However, some children may have a sore throat or minor bruises. Females working in the kitchen need to be careful while lighting the gas stove or cutting vegetables. You may join a gym or yoga session in the middle of the week. You should also be careful not to bring work stress home.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope