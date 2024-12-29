Weekly Horoscope Virgo, December 29 to Jan 4, 2025 predicts a romantic week
Virgo Weekly Horoscope Today, 29 December to January 4, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. You are fortunate in terms of finance.
Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you have the expertise to handle trouble effortlessly
Expect surprises in the romantic life. Your commitment to the professional life will have a positive impact. Minor health issues will also exist this week.
Be a caring lover and this makes your love life fabulous this week. Professionally, you’ll taste success. Your financial condition is good but health demands special attention.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
Your romantic life will be creative. Shower love on the partner and you will see the results. While spending more time with the lover, shower affection and you both need to encourage each other in both personal and professional endeavors. Some females will meet up with the ex-lover to rekindle the old love affair but this may seriously impact the present relationship. Married females can consider expanding their family. You should also be careful to not get influenced by a relative in relationship issues.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
Do not let egos play spoilsport in meeting the official requirements. New challenging tasks wait for you and you will also see the path to career growth clear. You are suggested that you should be patient and keep a friendly relationship with the seniors and bosses. Some Virgos will also clear the examinations to move abroad. Bankers, marketing persons, business developers, architects, and academicians may switch jobs this week. Students having an examination would need to put in a little extra effort this week.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
You are fortunate in terms of finance. Wealth will come in from plenty of sources including property and previous investments. Virgos can confidently invest in the speculative business as well as the stock market. Businessmen will see additional funds from partners and promoters. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations. The second part of the week is good to help a needy relative and even to donate money to charity.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
Minor health issues will be there. You need to be careful while having digestion-related issues as this can get complicated. Some seniors may develop cough-related issues and do not miss medication. Pregnant females need to be careful while taking part in sports activities. You can also make your own version of healthy snacks. Those who drive a four-wheeler should be careful.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
