Weekly Horoscope Virgo, February 16-22, 2025 predicts an auspicious time for marriage

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, turn your opportunities into success Look for the best moments to express love in the relationship. Be successful in your job. Handle wealth diligently and also consider a healthy lifestyle. Virgo Weekly Horoscope February 16 to 22, 2025: You are also healthy this week.

Stay happy in love and skip all sorts of arguments. Your performance at work deserves accolades. Though your financial status is good, avoid lending a big amount to someone. You are also healthy this week.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Keep your love affair straight and simple. Do not let tremors go beyond control. Take up decisions in consultation with the lover and this can have positive results. You should avoid unpleasant discussions that may impact your relationship. Value the suggestions of the lover in crucial personal decisions. Always shower affectionately and plan a vacation this week. The second part of the week is also good to consider marriage. Females require handling ego-related issues at a mature level.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

You may expect new opportunities this week. However, there will also be disturbances in productivity. The second part of the week may be crucial for those who have recently joined an organization. The seniors and management will expect better results and you need to also strive to perform to impress foreign clients. Businessmen should hold on to the launching of new products and concepts while those who deal with textiles, IT products, electronics, and automobiles will see positive results.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Avoid blind investments in the stock market. Instead, learn the trends and take the help of a financial expert for better results. Some previous investments may fail to bring expected returns. However, you will succeed in clearing all pending dues. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a property or vehicle. Businessmen will raise funds for expansions while you may also pick the second part of the week to settle a monetary dispute involving a sibling.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be good and there will be relief from major ailments including chest and heart-related issues. Be careful while using the staircase. Some children may complain about bruises while females may develop viral infections that may impact vision or stomach. Stick to a healthy diet free from oil and grease. Go for more veggies and fruits to stay fresh and energetic this week.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)