Weekly Horoscope Virgo, February 8-14, 2026: An auspicious week for business

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, success is your companion Settle the challenges in both love and office love. Consider the best monetary investment options for a safe tomorrow. Health is also normal this week. Virgo Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Resolve the problems in your romantic relationship. At the workplace, be sincere in your approach and your efforts will be recognized. You are fortunate in terms of both wealth and health.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week Continue showing affection to the lover, and you may also get it back. The second part of the week is auspicious to take a call on the relationship. You will see bright moments of romance. Devote more time to the relationship as the lover demands that. Do not pick an argument with your lover, as this can have a disastrous end. Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood, and the second part of the week is also auspicious to discuss the love affair with the parents.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week Do not compromise on ideals at the workplace. Those who want to quit the job can update their profile on a job website. Handle the work pressure on a positive note. Some foreign projects will knock on the door and always show a willingness to take up risky tasks. Artists, authors, bankers, media persons, chefs, and engineers will have a busy week. A new partnership will help an entrepreneur grow the business. Students need to put a little more effort into their studies.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week Wealth will come in. You may resolve a monetary issue involving a friend this week, while there will also be occasions to spend money for celebrations with friends or family members. You may also try the fortune in stock and speculative business. Businessmen can confidently consider launching new ventures. You may also donate money to noble causes this week.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week Your health will be good. Exercise regularly, and when you don't have time to visit the gym, walk for some time or do mild exercises at home. It is good to have control over the diet. Have more fiber and skip both tobacco and alcohol. You should also be ready to give up oil and sugar.

Virgo Sign Attributes Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler : Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone : Sapphire Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

