Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Weekly Horoscope Virgo, February 8-14, 2026: An auspicious week for business

    Virgo Weekly Horoscope: You may try the fortune in stock and speculative business.

    Published on: Feb 08, 2026 4:05 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, success is your companion

    Settle the challenges in both love and office love. Consider the best monetary investment options for a safe tomorrow. Health is also normal this week.

    Virgo Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Virgo Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Resolve the problems in your romantic relationship. At the workplace, be sincere in your approach and your efforts will be recognized. You are fortunate in terms of both wealth and health.

    Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

    Continue showing affection to the lover, and you may also get it back. The second part of the week is auspicious to take a call on the relationship. You will see bright moments of romance. Devote more time to the relationship as the lover demands that. Do not pick an argument with your lover, as this can have a disastrous end. Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood, and the second part of the week is also auspicious to discuss the love affair with the parents.

    Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

    Do not compromise on ideals at the workplace. Those who want to quit the job can update their profile on a job website. Handle the work pressure on a positive note. Some foreign projects will knock on the door and always show a willingness to take up risky tasks. Artists, authors, bankers, media persons, chefs, and engineers will have a busy week. A new partnership will help an entrepreneur grow the business. Students need to put a little more effort into their studies.

    Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

    Wealth will come in. You may resolve a monetary issue involving a friend this week, while there will also be occasions to spend money for celebrations with friends or family members. You may also try the fortune in stock and speculative business. Businessmen can confidently consider launching new ventures. You may also donate money to noble causes this week.

    Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

    Your health will be good. Exercise regularly, and when you don't have time to visit the gym, walk for some time or do mild exercises at home. It is good to have control over the diet. Have more fiber and skip both tobacco and alcohol. You should also be ready to give up oil and sugar.

    Virgo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
    • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
    • Symbol: Virgin maiden
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Intestine
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Gray
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

    Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Virgo, February 8-14, 2026: An Auspicious Week For Business

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes