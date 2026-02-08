Weekly Horoscope Virgo, February 8-14, 2026: An auspicious week for business

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, success is your companion
Settle the challenges in both love and office love. Consider the best monetary investment options for a safe tomorrow. Health is also normal this week.
Resolve the problems in your romantic relationship. At the workplace, be sincere in your approach and your efforts will be recognized. You are fortunate in terms of both wealth and health.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
Continue showing affection to the lover, and you may also get it back. The second part of the week is auspicious to take a call on the relationship. You will see bright moments of romance. Devote more time to the relationship as the lover demands that. Do not pick an argument with your lover, as this can have a disastrous end. Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood, and the second part of the week is also auspicious to discuss the love affair with the parents.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
Do not compromise on ideals at the workplace. Those who want to quit the job can update their profile on a job website. Handle the work pressure on a positive note. Some foreign projects will knock on the door and always show a willingness to take up risky tasks. Artists, authors, bankers, media persons, chefs, and engineers will have a busy week. A new partnership will help an entrepreneur grow the business. Students need to put a little more effort into their studies.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come in. You may resolve a monetary issue involving a friend this week, while there will also be occasions to spend money for celebrations with friends or family members. You may also try the fortune in stock and speculative business. Businessmen can confidently consider launching new ventures. You may also donate money to noble causes this week.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
Your health will be good. Exercise regularly, and when you don't have time to visit the gym, walk for some time or do mild exercises at home. It is good to have control over the diet. Have more fiber and skip both tobacco and alcohol. You should also be ready to give up oil and sugar.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More