Weekly Horoscope Virgo, January 29- February 4, 2023: Family issues may arise

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Virgos may have a good start to the week, thanks to favourable circumstances. Weekly Astrological Predictions says , your leadership skills may help you make an impact at multiple levels of the company. In the business world, you will benefit from your critical listening skills. A sincere effort would pave the way to maintaining peace in the household. It would be to your advantage to pay attention to the advice of your older relatives. If you can keep a close eye on your spending, you could save quite a bit of money. When things aren't going your way in the romantic department, you tend to lose your cool. Put in some self-restraint and use that pent-up energy on something more productive than an unnecessary confrontation. As you learn to tune into your body, you may find that you have more energy. You and your pals probably like going for long car rides. Depending on the market, selling a plot could be lucrative due to the rapid increase in land prices. Virgos have a knack for focusing their academic efforts and developing a genuine passion for their subject matter.

Virgo Finance This Week

You should exercise extreme caution with your money because losses are likely. If you want to make a good investment, it's best to get advice from professionals first. Your spending may increase dramatically this week, draining your savings.

Virgo Family This Week

You may have to deal with some family issues right now. Before making a life-altering choice, it's wise to consult with your elders. You can throw a party anywhere, including at home. One never knows if this will turn out to be a memorable and enjoyable experience.

Virgo Career This Week

Indications for a positive work environment and a rise in your financial standing exist. Some of them may even rise to managerial levels within your company. The appointment letter for the job you've applied for might arrive any day now.

Virgo Health This Week

You should prioritise your health. Ignoring chronic illnesses can lead to further health complications, so it's important to seek treatment as soon as they appear. There is always a chance that you could sustain a minor injury. Due care should be taken.

Virgo Love Life This Week

Maintaining healthy relationships with those you care about is essential. Connect with those you care about; you never know when you might need their help. Don't do anything that could make your partner suspicious. Take care not to be let down if you can help it.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

